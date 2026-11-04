Ghana: Minority Seeks Review of Speaker's Ruling On Narcotics Inquiry

4 November 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

THE Minority Caucus in Parliament has filed a motion seeking a review of the Speaker's decision to reject its earlier request for a parliamentary inquiry into the increasing number of narcotics trafficking cases linked to Ghana.

The Minority Leader, Mr Alexander Afenyo-Markin, said the motion, filed through the First Deputy Whip and Member of Parliament (MP) for Tolon, Mr Habib Iddrisu, was in accordance with Standing Order 127 of the Standing Orders of Parliament.

He said the caucus would also file a series of motions on key national issues to hold the government accountable for its handling of matters of public concern.

The issues include the falling price of cocoa, illegal small-scale mining, the 24-Hour Economy Policy, alleged sexual abuse of female students at Obuasi Senior High School (SHS), the FIFA World Cup visa scandal and the evacuation of Ghanaians from South Africa.

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Mr Afenyo-Markin said the motions would seek to summon relevant Ministers and heads of public institutions to account to Parliament for measures being taken to address the concerns.

He made this known at a media briefing by the leadership of the two parliamentary caucuses yesterday to mark the commencement of the Third Meeting of the Second Session of the Ninth Parliament. Read More.

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