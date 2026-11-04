Tanzania: CAF Impressed With Tanzania's Afcon Preps

Dar es Salaam — THE Confederation of African Football (CAF) has expressed satisfaction with the progress of Tanzania's preparations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), following an inspection tour of key infrastructure in Dar es Salaam, Zanzibar and Arusha.

The CAF delegation, led by General Secretary Samson Adamu, began its inspection over the weekend to assess developments and establish how far Tanzania has progressed in meeting the requirements for hosting the continental tournament.

AFCON Local Organising Committee chairman Leodgar Tenga said the visit provided an opportunity to demonstrate the progress made in fulfilling commitments presented to CAF, particularly in stadium infrastructure.

Tenga highlighted improvements to the playing surface, revealing that grass had already been planted and was expected to begin showing visible signs of growth within the next two to three weeks.

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"We have fulfilled almost all the commitments we made to CAF, and we are continuing to deliver on the remaining ones. One of the major issues previously was the playing surface, as the grass had not yet been planted. Now it has been planted, and within the next two to three weeks, we expect to start seeing the green surface taking shape," said Tenga.

He also pointed to ongoing improvements to access roads around the stadium, describing the developments as an important step towards improving movement and accessibility during the tournament.

Tenga commended the Tanzania National Roads Agency (TANROADS) for the work being carried out, expressing satisfaction with the pace and quality of the improvements.

Another significant development is the construction of hospitality facilities designed to accommodate presidents, VVIPs and other distinguished guests expected to attend the tournament.

He explained that separate facilities were being developed to provide appropriate accommodation and hospitality for the different categories of dignitaries, with construction already under way.

Tenga welcomed the encouragement received from Adamu during the inspection, saying the visit had provided further motivation for the organising committee to maintain its progress.

With infrastructure development advancing, he said attention would increasingly turn towards operational preparations, including welcoming international visitors, accommodation arrangements, hospitality, communication and tournament promotion.

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He also emphasised the importance of working closely with the media to build excitement around the competition and ensure visitors have an opportunity to experience Tanzania's culture, attractions and hospitality beyond football.

Meanwhile, National Sports Council (BMT) Executive Secretary Neema Msitha said the CAF delegation was in Tanzania to assess progress against the standards and requirements set by the continental governing body.

Msitha said the inspection was particularly important given the approaching tournament, with the required facilities expected to be handed over around December or January.

"They have seen that we are making good progress, which is encouraging. However, they have emphasised that we must not become complacent. We still need to work harder and move faster to ensure that we meet the standards they have set," said Msitha.

She noted that CAF had recognised the progress made so far while encouraging Tanzania to maintain the momentum and accelerate the remaining work to ensure all requirements are met within the agreed timeframe.