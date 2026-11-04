Malawi Unveils Electric Mobility and Net-Metering Regulations

Malawi has introduced its first regulatory framework for electric mobility and new rules governing net metering, in a move aimed at accelerating the adoption of clean energy technologies and reducing reliance on conventional fuel sources.

The Ministry of Energy and the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) launched the Electric Mobility Regulatory Framework and Net-Metering Rules at the Bingu International Convention Centre in Lilongwe, providing the policy architecture for the expansion of electric vehicles (EVs) and customer-generated solar power.

The launch followed a visit by the Minister of Energy to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) offices, where she inspected a solar net-metering installation and EV charging infrastructure designed to showcase the practical application of emerging energy technologies.

The framework is intended to provide regulatory certainty for investors, utilities and consumers as Malawi seeks to modernise its energy system.

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Net metering will allow qualifying customers to generate electricity, typically through solar panels, and feed surplus power into the national grid, receiving credits against future consumption.

Officials say the measures form part of a broader strategy to encourage private-sector participation, strengthen energy security and support the transition to lower-carbon transport and electricity systems.

The reforms also position Malawi alongside a growing number of African countries developing regulatory structures to accommodate distributed renewable energy generation and electric mobility.