Malawi: Bride Says Ceelooks Salon Ruined Her Wedding Day With Poor Wig Installation

A bride's wedding-day beauty disaster has sparked an online backlash against a Malawian salon after she claimed a poorly installed wig left her devastated on one of the most important days of her life.

The customer, identified on Facebook as Tamiah Ja, did not hold back in a post that quickly gained attention online.

"Guys she ruined my day. I am a very calm person but this one I don't think I can ever forgive."

She said she had trusted CeeLooks Saloon to prepare her for her wedding but was left disappointed by the final result.

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"Imagine being a bride then someone installs a wig like this on your wedding day. Please don't ever recommend this salon to any bride-to-be. The trauma I suffered."

The post triggered widespread discussion on social media, with many users sharing opinions on the salon's work and customer service.

In response, CeeLooks Saloon issued a public statement saying management had "taken note" of concerns raised regarding a recent wig installation carried out at the salon.

While stopping short of admitting fault, the salon acknowledged the client's disappointment and said it regretted any inconvenience caused.

"While we may not always get everything right, every concern shared with us is an opportunity to listen, learn and improve," the statement said.

Management added that the salon remained committed to maintaining high standards, improving its skills and ensuring every client received the quality service they deserved.

The statement, signed simply by "Management", did not identify the bride or explicitly concede that the wig installation had been carried out unprofessionally.

It concluded with the salon's slogan: "Your beauty, our passion. Your satisfaction, our priority."

The row has since become a talking point online, with the bride's criticism and the salon's carefully worded response fuelling debate over accountability and customer service in the beauty industry.