Malawian Alexander Matambo Named UK Future Leader At 2026 Ethnicity Awards

Malawian professional Alexander Matambo has been named Future Leader at the 2026 Ethnicity Awards, a national ceremony in Britain that honours contributions to inclusion, opportunity and leadership.

Matambo, an Enterprise Account Manager at Bloomberg, was recognised for his work across the UK's technology and financial sectors.

The judges pointed to the reach of his work beyond any single employer, including his role in building national professional networks, an invitation to contribute to ITV News, and a free tool that helps people find career opportunities.

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They also cited initiatives supporting professional development for young people aged 16 to 24.

Matambo's path began at Kamuzu Academy in Malawi. He went on to Rhodes University in South Africa, where he completed a Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting and Finance and a postgraduate diploma in Media Management with distinction.

In 2020 he won the Chancellor's International Business Scholarship to study at the University of Sussex, where he earned a Master of Science in International Marketing with distinction.

He began his career in London in media and marketing, then moved into management consulting.

In 2023 he joined Bloomberg, where he has progressed into enterprise account management, supporting financial institutions' adoption of fintech, artificial intelligence and quantitative analytics.

Matambo is also EMEA External Engagement Lead for Bloomberg Black in Tech, and a founding member of Black in Tech UK, a coalition linking Black employee networks across major technology companies.

Earlier this year he was ranked third on the EMpower Future Leaders Role Model List, named a finalist for Financial Services Employee of the Year at the 2026 Black Talent Awards, and selected for the inaugural EMERGE 100, which recognises 100 Black professionals across the UK.

Reflecting on his career, Matambo said he had often been the only person of his background in the room, and that he wanted to open the way for others.

"Talent is evenly distributed, opportunity is not, and I want to be part of the change to show what's possible," he said. "If this shows one student in Malawi that it is possible, it has done its job."

He is believed to be among the first Malawians to receive a national award of this kind for professional impact in the UK.