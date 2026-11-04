Algeria: President Tebboune Receives Greetings From UN Secretary-General

Algiers — The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, received a message of greetings from United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the anniversary of the outbreak of the Glorious National Liberation Revolution.

In his message, Guterres emphasized that national holidays are "important occasions to reflect on the progress made, contribute to the international community, strengthen solidarity and brotherhood among peoples, and jointly address the common challenges threatening the world."

"The world today faces intertwined challenges, ranging from climate change to rising inequality and rapid technological transformations," he said, stressing that "cooperation allows us to address these challenges, consolidate international peace and security, achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and protect human rights," wrote the UN SG.

Guterres concluded his message by extending "his best wishes to the Algerian people" and expressing "his highest regard for the President of the Republic."