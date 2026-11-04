Nigeria: Arokodare Earns Two Ajax Goal of the Month Nominations

The Nigerian forward enjoyed a productive month with the Dutch giants, featuring in six matches and finding the net four times to strengthen his growing influence in the team's attack

Super Eagles striker Tolu Arokodare has received a double nomination for Ajax Amsterdam's Goal of the Month award for October 2026 following an impressive run of performances in front of goal.

The Nigerian forward enjoyed a productive month with the Dutch giants, featuring in six matches and finding the net four times to strengthen his growing influence in the team's attack.

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Arokodare has now been rewarded with two places on Ajax's shortlist, with his goals against Atalanta in the UEFA Conference League and AZ Alkmaar in the Eredivisie both earning nominations for the monthly prize.

His first nomination comes from Ajax's European encounter against Atalanta on 22nd October, when the Super Eagles forward produced a decisive moment three minutes from time.

After receiving a long pass from Youri Baas, Arokodare brought the ball under control, took on a defender and calmly guided his finish beyond the goalkeeper to break the deadlock and put Ajax in front.

The 25-year-old also made his mark in Ajax's final fixture of the month, delivering the decisive goal in a narrow 1-0 victory over AZ Alkmaar.

Arokodare rose above AZ defender Mees de Wit to meet Abdellah Ouazane's cross in the ninth minute, powering a header into the net to secure all three points for his side.

The two strikes have earned him a place among the nominees, although he faces competition from several teammates for the October accolade.

Ouazane also received two nominations, while Davy Klaassen, Leo Salazar, Abdoulaye Camara and Naoufal Mouslim complete the list of contenders.

Arokodare joined Ajax on a season-long loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers in July, with an option to make the move permanent included in the agreement.

His four-goal return in October, coupled with the double nomination, represents an encouraging spell for the Nigerian striker as he continues to make his mark in Amsterdam.