Djibouti: Somali Parliament Speaker Visits Djibouti's Historic Arta City

4 November 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Arta — Somalia's Speaker of the House of the People, Abdiqadir Mohamed Nur (Jaamac), on Wednesday visited the historic city of Arta during an official trip to Djibouti, paying tribute to its role in Somalia's reconciliation and state-building efforts.

Arta holds a special place in Somali history, particularly for hosting the 2000 reconciliation conference that paved the way for the establishment of Somalia's Transitional National Government and the rebuilding of its central institutions after years of civil war.

During his visit, Nur toured the History Museum, which was previously inaugurated by the presidents of Somalia and Djibouti, as well as the Peace Monument and other sites associated with key events in the reconstruction of Somalia's Third Republic.

The parliamentary speaker expressed gratitude to the government and people of Djibouti for their continued support for Somalia, particularly their contributions to peace, stability and national unity.

He also extended special thanks to the people of Arta, acknowledging their historic contribution to efforts to restore Somali statehood.

The visit highlights the longstanding ties between Somalia and Djibouti, whose support has played a significant role in Somalia's political reconciliation and state-building process.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

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