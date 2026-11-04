Uganda: Bus Operators Hike Fares, Warn of More Increases in December

Bus operators in Kampala have increased transport fares following a sharp rise in fuel prices, adding to the cost of travel for passengers heading to different parts of the country ahead of the December festive season.

Operators, particularly those operating from Namayiba Bus Terminal, say the rising cost of diesel and petrol has increased their operational expenses, forcing them to revise fares to remain in business.

Fuel prices have reportedly risen from about Shs4,000 to Shs7,000 per litre, significantly affecting operators' profit margins.

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Nelson Sekandi, the General Manager of Namayiba Bus Terminal, said the November fare adjustments were intended to cushion bus companies against rising operational costs, including fuel and equipment expenses.

"Although we have increased transport fares in November, we will also increase more in the festive season in December. This is because even the equipment we use and operational costs have increased," Sekandi said.

He cautioned passengers against expecting stable fares during the festive season, saying operators could be forced to make further adjustments as the cost of running transport businesses continues to rise.

The Northern Route Bus Association has already announced revised fares for passengers travelling to northern Uganda, effective November 2, 2026.

Under the new rates, a journey to Kamdini and Karuma costs Shs35,000, while passengers travelling to Gulu pay Shs40,000 for ordinary buses and Shs50,000 for executive services.

Those travelling to Kitgum will pay Shs60,000, while fares to Pader and Kaabong have been set at Shs70,000 and Shs105,000 respectively.

Meanwhile, the Uganda Transport Operators Federation (UTOF) is planning a meeting with transport operators to discuss the impact of rising fuel prices and possible adjustments to long-distance transport fares.

Mustafa Mayambala, UTOF Vice Chairperson in charge of Administration, said the increase in fuel prices had made it difficult for operators to remain profitable under existing fare structures.

"A litre of fuel is now at Shs7,000, whereas previously it was at Shs4,000. If we don't sit down and discuss how to increase transport fares, we may end up working but not gaining anything," Mayambala said.

Mayambala confirmed that operators were also considering another fare increase in December, explaining that the planned adjustment would be separate from the November increases prompted by rising fuel prices.

The anticipated fare hikes are likely to affect passengers who depend on public transport for work, business and other journeys, particularly those travelling from Kampala to upcountry districts.

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The increases could also make Christmas and New Year travel more expensive for families planning to return to their villages for the holidays.

As transport operators prepare to review their charges, passengers may have to dig deeper into their pockets to meet the rising cost of travelling across the country.