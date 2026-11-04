Liberia: UMC Legal Aid Clinic Secures Release of 63 Pretrial Detainees

The Legal Aid Clinic Program of the Liberia Annual Conference of The United Methodist Church (LAC/UMC) has helped secure the release of 63 pretrial detainees from Monrovia Central Prison during October 2026 through the Temple of Justice's Magistrate Sitting Program.

The releases, supported by the General Board of Global Ministries, were facilitated through six magistrate courts as part of ongoing efforts to reduce prison overcrowding and improve access to justice for indigent Liberians and foreign residents awaiting trial.

Paynesville City Magistrate Court recorded the highest number of releases with 19 detainees, followed by Bushrod Island Magistrate Court with 16 and Omega Magistrate Court with 12.

Brewerville City Magistrate Court released six detainees, while Gardnersville Magistrate Court and Monrovia City Magistrate Court each secured the release of five, bringing the total to 63.

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Rev. Cllr. J. Abel Knight, Associate Director for Legal Affairs in the Department of Human Rights of the Liberia Annual Conference, said the outcome demonstrates the importance of legal representation and timely judicial proceedings in protecting the rights of individuals awaiting trial.

"The release of these 63 pretrial detainees demonstrates the importance of access to justice, legal representation, and timely judicial proceedings," Knight said. "Every individual deserves a fair opportunity to have their case heard in accordance with the law."

The Magistrate Sitting Program was established primarily to help decongest Monrovia Central Prison by expediting the handling of cases involving pretrial detainees.

Pretrial detention refers to the period an accused person spends in custody while criminal proceedings remain pending. Without access to legal representation and timely court hearings, detainees can remain incarcerated for extended periods before their cases are resolved.

Through its Legal Aid Clinic Program, the United Methodist Church provides legal assistance to vulnerable and indigent citizens, as well as foreign residents who may otherwise struggle to secure legal representation.

The initiative also supports broader efforts to uphold due process, protect human dignity and ensure that individuals in detention have an opportunity to exercise their legal rights.

The October releases demonstrate the role of collaboration between legal aid providers and the judiciary in addressing prolonged pretrial detention and prison overcrowding.

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The Liberia Annual Conference of The United Methodist Church reaffirmed its commitment to supporting access to justice, due process and the protection of vulnerable persons through its human rights and legal aid interventions.