Ghana: NDC Needs Rapid Response System to Counter Misinformation - Deputy National Communications Officer Hopeful

A Deputy National Communications Officer hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ewura Adams Karim, has called for the establishment of a rapid-response communication system to enable the party to counter misinformation within hours.

He said the party needed to move beyond its reliance on traditional radio and television discussions and establish a coordinated digital communication structure to respond swiftly to political claims and effectively communicate government policies and projects to the public.

Speaking at the launch of his campaign at the MIKADDO Conference Centre in Accra yesterday, Mr Karim proposed the establishment of a dedicated digital media desk and a nationwide network of trained communicators to strengthen the party's response to emerging issues.

"When falsehoods are spread, they must be answered within hours with facts and figures," he emphasised.

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He warned that delays in responding to allegations could allow misinformation to gain public attention before the party presented its position.

The proposal is a key feature of his campaign for the deputy communications position, which he said would focus on faster information dissemination, grassroots participation, digital engagement and unity within the party.

Mr Karim explained that an effective response system would require closer coordination between the communications directorate and the relevant sources of information to ensure that claims were verified before responses were made public.

He noted that the proposed digital media desk would also train young people to produce and distribute photographs, videos and other content highlighting the progress of government projects, particularly through social media platforms.

According to him, the growing use of smartphones had changed the political communication landscape, making it necessary for the NDC to adopt strategies that reached audiences beyond conventional media outlets. Read More.