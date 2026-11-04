Ghana: Nacoc Hunts Ghanaian Accomplices After 40kg Cocaine Seizure in Lebanon

THE Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has intensified efforts to dismantle an international drug trafficking network following the arrest of a Syrian national in Lebanon with approximately 40 kilogrammes of suspected cocaine brought from Ghana.

The Commission is pursuing the suspect's alleged accomplices in Ghana as investigations continue into the transnational drug trafficking network behind the consignment.

A statement signed by the Acting Director of Public Affairs and International Relations of NACOC, Francis Opoku Amoah, said the suspect was arrested on Saturday, October 31, 2026, at Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut, Lebanon, after arriving from Accra with the suspected cocaine concealed in two pieces of luggage.

It said the arrest followed a coordinated controlled delivery exercise undertaken through close operational cooperation between Ghanaian and Lebanese drug law enforcement authorities. Read More.

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