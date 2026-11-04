Africa's Leading Women Footballers Feature Prominently Among CAF Awards 2026 Nominees

Some of Africa's leading women footballers, including former winners and emerging talents Marie Ngah Manga, Michaely Bihina and Monique Ngock, alongside established stars Temwa Chawinga, Thembi Kgatlana and Barbra Banda, feature prominently among the nominees for several women's categories of the CAF Awards 2026 that were announced on Tuesday.

The CAF Awards 2026 are to take place in Lagos, Nigeria, on Monday, 07 December 2026.

Cameroon's historic triumph at the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Morocco 2026 features prominently in the nominations, with three members of the title-winning squad shortlisted for the prestigious Women's Player of the Year award.

Marie Ngah Manga, Michaely Bihina and Monique Ngock lead the Cameroonian challenge following their impressive performances as the Indomitable Lionesses secured their first continental crown.

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They face strong competition from Malawi's celebrated sisters Tabitha and Temwa Chawinga, Zambia's Barbra Banda, South Africa's Thembi Kgatlana and other leading performers from across Africa.

The nominations recognise achievements in international and club football, reflecting the growing competitiveness and global influence of African women's football.

Ten nominees have been selected in each of the four categories announced: Women's Player of the Year, Women's Goalkeeper of the Year, Women's Young Player of the Year and Women's National Team of the Year.

The nominees for three further categories -- Women's Interclub Player of the Year, Women's Coach of the Year and Women's Club of the Year -- will be determined following the conclusion of the CAF Women's Champions League Egypt 2026.

CAF WOMEN'S PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Cameroon's historic continental success has placed three of its leading players among the contenders for Africa's most prestigious individual women's football award.

Midfielder Monique Ngock was named Best Player of the TotalEnergies CAF Women's AFCON Morocco 2026, while goalkeeper Michaely Bihina claimed the tournament's Best Goalkeeper award after a series of decisive performances, including three penalty saves against Morocco in the semi-finals.

Marie Ngah Manga completed an outstanding campaign by scoring twice in Cameroon's 3-0 final victory over Malawi.

The Chawinga sisters are also among the leading contenders after inspiring Malawi's remarkable journey to their first continental final and a historic qualification for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2027.

Temwa finished the tournament as its leading scorer with five goals and two assists, while Tabitha provided important attacking contributions and leadership.

Zambia captain Barbra Banda, winner of the 2024 award, is seeking another continental individual honour following impressive performances for club and country.

Algeria's Marine Dafeur, Ghana's Portia Boakye, Morocco's Hanan Ait El Haj and South Africa's Thembi Kgatlana complete a competitive shortlist featuring players representing clubs across Africa, Europe and North America.

Nominees:

· Marine Dafeur (Algeria/Bristol City)

· Marie Ngah Manga (Cameroon/Fenerbahçe)

· Michaely Bihina (Cameroon/Benfica)

· Monique Ngock (Cameroon/Washington Spirit)

· Portia Boakye (Ghana/UNAM)

· Tabitha Chawinga (Malawi/Olympique Lyon)

· Temwa Chawinga (Malawi/Kansas City Current)

· Hanan Ait El Haj (Morocco/Deportivo Alavés)

· Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa/Tigres UANL)

· Barbra Banda (Zambia/Orlando Pride)

CAF WOMEN'S GOALKEEPER OF THE YEAR

The Women's Goalkeeper of the Year category brings together ten outstanding shot-stoppers whose performances have contributed to the progress of their clubs and national teams.

Cameroon's Bihina is among the standout nominees after winning the Golden Glove at the TotalEnergies CAF Women's AFCON Morocco 2026.

Her performances were instrumental in Cameroon's title-winning campaign, particularly during the knockout stages, when she kept clean sheets against Nigeria, Morocco and Malawi.

Malawi's Mercy Sikelo also earns recognition following her country's historic run to the continental final, while Morocco's experienced Khadija Er-Rmichi remains among the established names in African women's football.

Algeria's Chloe N'Gazi, Ghana's Cynthia Konlan, Mali's Fatoumata Karantao and Nigeria's Christiana Uzoma are also in contention, alongside Senegal's Adji Ndiaye, South Africa's Kaylin Swart and Zambia's Hazel Nali.

Nominees:

· Chloe N'Gazi (Algeria/Marseille)

· Michaely Bihina (Cameroon/Benfica)

· Cynthia Konlan (Ghana/Samartex)

· Mercy Sikelo (Malawi/Civil Service United)

· Fatoumata Karantao (Mali/USFAS)

· Khadija El-Rmichi (Morocco/AS FAR)

· Christiana Uzoma (Nigeria/Edo Queens)

· Adji Ndiaye (Senegal/Bourges Foot)

· Kaylin Swart (South Africa/JVW)

· Hazel Nali (Zambia/ZESCO)

CAF WOMEN'S YOUNG PLAYER OF THE YEAR

The Women's Young Player of the Year award celebrates ten emerging talents whose performances underline the strength of Africa's next generation of women's footballers.

The shortlist includes players from ten nominations spread across Benin, Cameroon, Côte d'Ivoire, Malawi, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal and Tanzania.

Cameroon's Maeva Nyadjou features among the contenders following a memorable year for the country's women's football, while Malawi's Rose Kadzere earns recognition after making an important contribution to her national team's historic continental campaign.

Kadzere scored the decisive goal in Malawi's quarter-final victory over Ghana at the TotalEnergies CAF Women's AFCON Morocco 2026, helping her country progress to the semi-finals and secure qualification for the FIFA Women's World Cup.

Morocco's Kautar Azraf and Nigeria's Seimeyeha Janet Akekoromowei are also among the promising talents shortlisted, alongside Côte d'Ivoire's Grace-Ruth Sery and N'Sira Ouédraogo.

The category also recognises emerging players competing in African domestic leagues, highlighting the importance of youth development across the continent.

Nominees:

· Romaine Gandonou (Benin/Tambours)

· Maeva Nyadjou (Cameroon/Kansas City Current)

· Grace-Ruth Sery (Côte d'Ivoire/FC NordsjaElland)

· N'Sira Ouédraogo (Côte d'Ivoire/FC NordsjaElland)

· Rose Kadzere (Malawi/Montpellier)

· Kautar Azraf (Morocco/Barcelona)

· Seimeyeha Janet Akekoromowei (Nigeria/Benfica)

· Oluwakemi Adegbuyi (Nigeria/Edo Queens/Robo Queens)

· Adji Ndiaye (Senegal/Bourges Foot)

· Winfrida Gerald (Tanzania/JKT Queens)

CAF WOMEN'S NATIONAL TEAM OF THE YEAR

Cameroon's first TotalEnergies CAF Women's AFCON title and Malawi's historic appearance in the final headline the nominations for Women's National Team of the Year.

Cameroon secured the continental crown with a 3-0 victory over Malawi in Rabat, completing a remarkable campaign that included victories over several of Africa's established football powers.

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Malawi's achievement was equally significant, with the Scorchers reaching the final in their debut appearance at the tournament and securing their first qualification for the FIFA Women's World Cup.

Algeria also enjoyed a breakthrough year, finishing third at the continental championship and qualifying for the global showpiece.

The shortlist additionally features Morocco, Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa, Mali, Côte d'Ivoire and Cabo Verde, recognising the competitive progress of women's national teams across different regions of Africa.

Nominees:

· Algeria

· Cabo Verde

· Cameroon

· Côte d'Ivoire

· Ghana

· Malawi

· Mali

· Morocco

· Nigeria

· South Africa

Three additional Women's categories to be announced

The nominations for Women's Interclub Player of the Year, Women's Coach of the Year and Women's Club of the Year will be confirmed following the conclusion of the CAF Women's Champions League Egypt 2026.

This will allow performances during Africa's premier women's club competition to be taken into consideration before the nominees in these categories are finalised.

The CAF Awards 2026 will celebrate the achievements of Africa's leading footballers, coaches, clubs and national teams, reflecting the continued development and international recognition of African football.

For more information on the CAF Awards 2026, visit www.cafonline.com.