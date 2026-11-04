South Africa: Morolong Highlights the Importance of Voting

South Africans in queuing to vote in the 2026 Local Government Elections.

Deputy Minister in the Presidency Kenny Morolong has emphasised the significance of the right to vote as a central pillar of South Africa's democracy.

Reflecting on the historic Declaration of the Freedom Charter, Morolong, who cast his ballot at Schweize-Reneke, in the North West, reminded the nation of the struggle that led to inclusive governance.

"The core demand of our liberation struggle has always been one man, one vote," Morolong said.

He recounted how, 71 years ago, at least 3000 people gathered in Kliptown to proclaim that South Africa belongs to all who live in it, black and white alike, and that no government can justly claim authority unless it is based on the will of the people.

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The Deputy Minister pointed to the Bill of Rights as the cornerstone of South Africa's democracy.

"It embodies the very values and principles enshrined in the Freedom Charter. Section 19 of the very Bill of Rights details that every adult citizen will have a right to vote for a legislative body which is established by the Constitution," he said.

He urged citizens to take full advantage of the hard-won democracy and rights enshrined in the constitution, highlighting the right to vote for a candidate of one's choice.

Morolong stressed the importance of local government as a crucial sphere that delivers essential services to communities.

"This is the opportunity for our people to prefer those who become part of the municipal council, who will drive these essential services, who will drive policies, who will drive bylaws, who will take decisions that will affect the ordinary lives of our people," he said.

In particular, he encouraged young people to actively participate in the elections.

"We urge young people particularly to have their say in these elections and prefer those leaders that will fundamentally alter the circumstances under which our people live," Morolong said.

The message from the Deputy Minister reinforces the vital role of voting in shaping a better future for all South Africans through responsive, accountable, and representative local governance.

Eligible South Africans today head to voting stations across the country to cast their votes in the 2026 Local Government Elections.

The elections provide registered voters with an opportunity to exercise their democratic right and determine who will represent them in municipal councils over the next five years.

A total of 29.2 million voters are registered to participate in the elections, which will be conducted at 23 696 voting stations across the country.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has deployed approximately 188 000 electoral officials to administer the voting process across the nine provinces.