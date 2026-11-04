South Africa: Mpumalanga Premier Casts His Vote

South Africans in queuing to vote in the 2026 Local Government Elections.

Mpumalanga Premier Mandla Ndlovu exercised his right to vote at the Thulamahashe Civic Centre during the 2026 Local Government Elections.

After casting his ballot, Ndlovu spoke to the media and encouraged all eligible South African voters to turn out in numbers.

"I would like to encourage voters to come out in numbers and participate in electing the new council, as the term of office of the previous council has come to an end. The power is in our hands to constitute a new council," the Premier said on Wednesday.

He emphasised the importance of building a strong local government capable of delivering services to the people.

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"As government, our priority is to build capable municipalities that are equal to the task of delivering services. Water is life, and we are going to pay special attention to this issue in Mbombela," Ndlovu said.

Ndlovu also highlighted the provincial government's efforts to strengthen water security.

These include plans to construct a new dam in the City of Mbombela and implement the Loskop Bulk Water Supply Project in the Nkangala District.

The Loskop project is expected to improve water provision to communities in the Thembisile Hani and Dr JS Moroka Local Municipalities.

"We have analysed feasibility studies for the construction of a dam in the City of Mbombela to improve water supply, as well as the implementation of the Loskop Bulk Water Supply Project in the Nkangala District.

"Currently, 12% of households do not have access to piped water, 5% of people do not have access to electricity, while access to sanitation stands at 80%," the Premier said.

He called on voters to work with government to address challenges in their communities.

"We want people to vote to strengthen local government and build better communities together with our people. They must partner with government in this process.

"When they vote, they must also understand that they have a responsibility to engage with their councillors on a range of issues," Ndlovu said.

South Africans are heading to the polls on Wednesday to elect representatives to municipal councils. The Electoral Commission (IEC) recorded an unprecedented 29.2 million registered voters, with 23 696 voting stations nationwide.

Elected councillors will be responsible for improving communities, delivering services and promulgating and overseeing the implementation of bylaws. They are well placed to understand their communities and their needs.

Voting stations opened at 7 am for today's local government elections and will close at 9 pm. Voters within the boundaries of voting stations at closing time will still be assisted.

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President Cyril Ramaphosa declared election day a public holiday to enable voters to exercise their civic duty.