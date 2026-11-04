South Africa: Pietermaritzburg Voter Calls for Cleaner City, Stricter Bylaw Enforcement

South Africans in queuing to vote in the 2026 Local Government Elections.

Pietermaritzburg voter Ntombi Kofane wants elected leaders to prioritise cleaner communities and stricter enforcement of municipal bylaws as South Africans head to the polls in the 2026 Local Government Elections (LGE) today.

"As a South African citizen, I will be voting because I still have hope in the future of our country. We need wise leaders who will work to restore dignity in our communities and ensure that municipal by-laws are enforced," Kofane said.

She expressed concern about litter and dirt across Pietermaritzburg, which is located in KwaZulu-Natal, saying people were abusing their freedoms and rights.

"We need leaders who will ensure that our communities are clean. This may seem like a minor issue, but over time, failing to keep our communities clean destroys our cities and neighbourhoods.

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"We also need leaders who will enforce the law. Young people under the age of 18 are often found in taverns, which can expose them to dangerous situations. However, law enforcement agencies are not taking sufficient action against establishments that allow underage people to drink," she said.

Kofane said legislation prohibiting underage drinking in taverns was not being enforced, adding that most patrons at these establishments were young people.

"With the matric examinations nearing completion, matric learners will be attending so-called 'pens down' parties, potentially putting their lives at risk because of a lack of respect for the law."

READ | Matric exams to pause during election week

"We need stricter law enforcement, cleaner cities and more dignified communities. People don't see littering and not caring for the environment as a problem. They fail to realise that it contributes to climate change. I will be voting for a leader who will put the well-being of communities first," she said.

Fellow Pietermaritzburg voter Nondumiso Nzuza said she would vote for a party that would bring positive change to her community and create opportunities for young people to thrive economically.

"We need job creation initiatives and programmes that empower young people, as there are many unemployed graduates. Even obtaining a bachelor's degree does not guarantee that a young person will secure a place at university. We need more opportunities to help young people become economically empowered and improve their prospects for the future," Nzuza said.

South Africans are heading to the polls on Wednesday to elect representatives to municipal councils. The Electoral Commission (IEC) recorded an unprecedented 29.2 million registered voters, with 23 696 voting stations nationwide.

Elected councillors will be responsible for improving communities, delivering services and promulgating and overseeing the implementation of bylaws. They are well placed to understand their communities and their needs.

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Voting stations opened at 7am for today's polls and will close at 9pm. Voters within the boundaries of voting stations at closing time will still be assisted.

President Cyril Ramaphosa declared Election Day a public holiday to enable voters to exercise their civic duty.