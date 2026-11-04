South Africans Urged to Make Their Mark in Municipal Elections

As South Africa heads to the polls today, government has issued a clarion call to all eligible voters to actively participate in the municipal elections.

The Electoral Commission will today administer the 2026 Local Government Elections at voting stations across the country.

In a statement, Deputy Government spokesperson, William Baloyi, emphasised the significance of this democratic exercise, urging voters to make their voices heard at designated voting stations across the country.

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"Government sounds a clarion call to all eligible citizens to actively participate in the country's Municipal Elections by casting their vote at their designated voting stations today," Baloyi said.

He said the elections reaffirm the nation's core principles of "freedom, inclusivity and public participation".

"It also provides citizens with an opportunity to exercise their Constitutional right to vote, and to choose candidates and parties who can represent, develop and build communities," he said.

Voting stations opened from 7am and will close at 9pm.

Those already within the boundaries of their voting stations at 9pm will also be assisted.

Due to weather predictions indicating showers in some areas, government encourages voters to cast their ballots early to avoid disruptions.

Reflecting on South Africa's democratic journey since 1994, Baloyi noted the profound changes in people's lives since the advent of democracy.

"Since democracy in 1994, the lives of people have fundamentally changed for the better.

"The responsibility to protect and strengthen our democracy rests with all citizens. Therefore, we must enable democracy to flourish to see the change we want," he said.

He further stresses that through public participation in elections, citizens have a direct influence on shaping the leadership and future direction of their municipalities.

Baloyi urged everyone to take up their democratic right without hesitation.

"Government urges all citizens to heed the call to vote. Remember you have the right to vote and the right to choose freely. Make your mark, every vote matters in shaping the future of our communities and strengthening local democracy," he said.

As the nation votes today, government calls on every eligible citizen to play their part in strengthening the pillars of democracy at the local level by casting their ballots.