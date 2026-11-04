Zimbabwe: One Dead, Three Injured in Shurugwi Mine Violence

One person has died, three others have been injured and five excavators have been set on fire following an outbreak of violence at Chenxi Mine Site Four in the Wanderer mining area of Shurugwi.

Zimbabwe Republic Police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said investigations were underway into the incident which occurred during the night of 2 November 2026.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that investigations are currently underway in connection with public violence which occurred during the night on 02nd November 2026 at Chenxi Mine Site Four in the Wanderer mining area, Shurugwi," Nyathi said.

He said further details would be released as investigations progressed.

The circumstances surrounding the violence including what triggered the incident and whether any arrests have been made remain unclear.