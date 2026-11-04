South Africa: Voters Demand Water, Electricity and Dignity As Ramaphosa Heads to Polls

South Africans in queuing to vote in the 2026 Local Government Elections.

Voters at Hyde Park High School in Johannesburg want the local government elections to bring better services, safer communities and leaders who listen.

Gloria Chabalala brought her daughter to the voting station to teach her about a democratic right her grandparents only enjoyed later in life.

Johannesburg voters want more than election promises. They want water, electricity, housing and safer communities.

As South Africans cast their ballots in the 2026 local government elections, voters at Hyde Park High School say they are hoping for leaders who will put their needs first.

The voting station is also where President Cyril Ramaphosa and First Lady Dr Tshepo Motsepe are expected to cast their ballots.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

For residents, however, the election is about choosing leaders who can improve their daily lives.

Among those who arrived to vote was Johannesburg resident Melisa Mandy, who praised the smooth voting process and the help she received from election officials.

"The IEC is very helpful, telling us exactly where to go. It's quite an efficient and fast process," she said.

Mandy, who was born and raised in Johannesburg, said she had watched the city change over the years.

She hopes the election results will bring positive changes to the city she calls home.

"It's a special occasion today. I think it's a turning point in the country. Everyone needs to participate," she said.

For another voter, Gloria Chabalala, election day was also a chance to teach her young daughter about South Africa's democracy.

She brought her daughter to the voting station so she could see what it means to take part in an election.

Her daughter still has about 10 years to go before she is old enough to vote, but Gloria wants her to understand the importance of having a say in who leads the country.

She remembered her late father, who died in 2005.

Although he lived into his 70s, he only had the opportunity to vote a few times during his lifetime.

His experience is a reminder to Gloria that the right to vote was not always available to all South Africans.

"I was telling my daughter how important it is for her to vote because her grandparents only got to vote much later in life. It's important that they understand the importance of us being here and this right that we have," she said.

Gloria said her daughter already knows about some of South Africa's political parties and is beginning to understand the choices voters make.

But beyond teaching her daughter about democracy, Gloria wants the elections to bring real change.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She believes South Africans deserve leaders who will tackle the problems affecting their communities.

"We all deserve dignity. We all deserve water, we all deserve electricity. We all deserve housing. We don't need crime," she said.

For Gloria, these are basic needs that every community should have.

She hopes those elected will serve all residents and make decisions that put people's needs ahead of their own interests.

While Mandy hopes to see Johannesburg change for the better, Gloria wants her daughter to grow up understanding the value of voting and the responsibility that comes with choosing leaders.

Both voters see the elections as an opportunity for change, but their hopes go beyond what happens at the ballot box.

As Ramaphosa and Motsepe prepare to vote at Hyde Park High School, residents are making their own choices about who should lead their communities.

For Gloria, the real test will come after the votes have been counted.

She wants leaders who will turn election promises into working services and make sure communities have the water, electricity, housing and safety they deserve.