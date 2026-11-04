South Africa: AmaNdebele King Boycotts Elections in Fight for Municipal Power

AmaNdebele King Mabhoko III is boycotting the local government elections, arguing that traditional leaders should govern municipalities instead of elected political leaders.

The AmaNdebele royal kingdom wants talks with the government over traditional leaders' powers and warns that growing tensions could cause conflict.

AmaNdebele King Mabhoko III is refusing to cast his vote in the local government elections because he believes traditional leaders should run municipalities instead of politicians.

The king of amaNdzudza says political parties have taken over responsibilities that should belong to traditional leaders.

His decision to boycott the elections is part of a wider fight by the AmaNdebele royal kingdom to change how local government works in South Africa.

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On Wednesday, 4 November, the king's representative, Kingpriest Lindimpi Mhlangu, told Scrolla.Africa that the monarch would not be voting.

Mhlangu said the king believes the current system goes against Section 212(1) of the Constitution.

The royal kingdom argues that this section gives traditional leaders the right to govern municipalities.

"His Majesty will not be voting because he is demanding the government to do the right thing and correct the breach of Section 212(1) so that traditional leaders can govern municipalities, not political parties. That is why today we are not voting in support of the King," said Mhlangu.

The king has voted in previous elections, but this time he has decided to stay away from the ballot box.

Mhlangu said the monarch previously used the special voting system instead of joining queues at public voting stations.

He said the arrangement helped avoid possible chaos that could arise if the king stood in line with other voters.

But this election is different.

The monarch is using his decision not to vote to draw attention to the role of traditional leaders in local government.

The AmaNdebele royal kingdom has been pushing for traditional leaders to have greater control over municipalities.

Last month, King Mabhoko wrote to different AmaNdebele tribes, calling on them to work together to challenge the current system.

The kingdom believes political parties are exercising powers that should belong to traditional authorities.

It also referred to the founding policies of the South African Native National Congress, which was formed in 1912 and later became the African National Congress.

The royal kingdom argues that these early policies supported a greater role for traditional leaders in local government.

Mhlangu said tensions between traditional leaders and elected councillors are growing.

He believes the two groups are competing for limited resources, government attention and control over local affairs.

He also warned that changes to municipal boundaries could create further disagreements.

Traditional leaders and councillors often work in the same communities, but the royal kingdom believes their responsibilities are not clearly balanced.

Mhlangu said traditional leaders have lost much of the authority they once held.

He accused the government of deciding how much power traditional leaders should have without properly addressing their concerns.

"There is a need for dialogues between monarchies and the government to avert possible conflict," he said.

He warned that disagreements over the role of traditional leaders in government were becoming increasingly serious.

For the AmaNdebele royal kingdom, the issue goes beyond Wednesday's elections.

It wants the government to reconsider the place of traditional leadership in municipalities and hold talks with monarchies about their responsibilities.

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The kingdom believes traditional leaders should play a direct role in governing communities rather than leaving municipal leadership to political parties.

However, South Africa's current local government system gives elected municipal councils the authority to govern municipalities.

Section 212(1) of the Constitution allows national legislation to provide a role for traditional leadership at local level. It does not state that traditional leaders must replace elected municipal councils or mayors.

The AmaNdebele kingdom's demand would therefore require changes to the existing system of local government.

For now, King Mabhoko has chosen not to participate in the election.

His boycott sends a message to the government that the royal kingdom wants its concerns about traditional leadership and municipal power addressed.