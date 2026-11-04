Uganda: The Gold Dust Trap - Miners Exposed to Deadly Lung Disease

A deadly occupational lung disease is claiming the lives of gold miners in Uganda, leaving families devastated and exposing serious gaps in workplace safety, medical care and government oversight.

A visit to the medical ward at Mubende Regional Referral Hospital presents a grim picture of the human cost of gold mining. Young men lie helplessly in their beds, some dependent on oxygen to breathe. Many were once strong enough to work underground for long hours. Now, their lives revolve around hospital visits and the struggle to draw breath.

Hospital records show that the facility received 48 patients diagnosed with pneumoconiosis over the past two years. Twenty-four of them died.

The figures represent patients recorded at the hospital, not the total number of miners affected in Mubende, Kassanda and other gold-producing areas. But they offer a disturbing glimpse into a health crisis that appears to be unfolding among people who depend on artisanal mining for their livelihoods.

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Pneumoconiosis is an occupational lung disease caused by inhaling certain types of dust over a prolonged period. The particles can accumulate in the lungs, causing inflammation, scarring and breathing difficulties. Depending on the type and extent of exposure, the damage can be irreversible.

As miners continue to fall ill, questions are mounting over the safety conditions in gold mines, the responsibility of mine operators and the effectiveness of government enforcement.

In this investigation, Nile Post travelled through gold mines in Mubende and Kassanda, entered underground working areas, spoke to miners and bereaved families, and sought answers from health officials, district authorities and government ministers.

A miner's final appeal

Before his death on October 20, 2026, Nile Post interviewed 34-year-old Abdulahman Ssendagire, a resident of Kiboga District and father of one.

Ssendagire had spent 10 years working in gold mines. By the time we met him, the disease had left him severely weakened and dependent on oxygen support.

He said his greatest frustration was not only the illness but also what he described as the failure of mine bosses to help workers who became sick.

"I have spent 10 years in the gold mines, and I want to call upon the government to rescue whoever is still in the mines because the disease we are suffering from is lung-related. What pains me most are our bosses, who do not want to give us medication," he said.

Ssendagire believed many of his former colleagues were at risk, including some who had not yet developed visible symptoms.

"Out of 100 miners, 40% have been admitted. The rest do not know that they are sick, but they will also soon be brought here for treatment," he said.

He appealed to the government to help miners who, like him, were struggling to access care.

"Here at Mubende Regional Referral Hospital, doctors told us that our disease has no medication unless taken abroad. They have tried to give us treatment, but still many colleagues are dying. I request the government to help us. Every day they bring patients from the mines."

When asked what he believed had caused his illness, Ssendagire pointed to the dust he inhaled while working underground.

"We do not have protective gear. Secondly, we enter the mines directly without any mask. But even when you put on a mask, you suffocate while underground," he said.

He added that some miners avoided hospitals because they feared the cost of treatment, while others could not afford oxygen support.

"Many of my colleagues died... we were many. Some fear to come to the hospital, while others do not have money to buy oxygen to support their lives."

His death less than a month after the interview gives his appeal an even more painful significance. But his story is not an isolated one.

A widow left with nothing

In Kassanda District, we meet Scovia Nassanga Nabawanuka, who lost her husband, Umar Jjuuko, in September 2026.

Jjuuko had worked at Lugongwe Gold Mine, where he operated a handheld rock-drilling machine. The equipment is used to break hard rock underground. Miners and residents commonly refer to it as a "Makita", after the power-tools brand.

Nassanga says her husband developed breathing difficulties and a persistent cough. The family initially sought treatment in Mityana, where doctors reportedly suspected tuberculosis.

"He was breathing badly and had a cough. When they examined him, they told us that he had TB and put him on treatment. He got better, but he continued breathing badly and we could not sleep. Time came when he struggled with breathing, mostly at night," she said.

The family later sought further medical attention after his condition deteriorated. Nassanga says doctors eventually told them that he had a lung disease associated with his work in the mines.

She recalls being told that dust generated while drilling rocks was a possible source of his exposure.

"He was a gold miner and could use the Makita. When they use the Makita to drill rocks, the collisions produce small particles which he inhaled. Doctors said that once that dust is inhaled, it damages the lungs," she said.

Her account raises a critical occupational safety concern: miners operating drilling equipment underground may be exposed to harmful dust, particularly when ventilation and respiratory protection are inadequate.

Jjuuko's illness progressively robbed him of his ability to work. Nassanga says the family spent years seeking treatment, even as his health deteriorated.

"At first they examined him in Kiboga and told him that he had lung disease. Doctors told us that the first dose for treatment was Shs600,000, and we paid that money. After the dose he somehow got better, but later he started losing weight," she said.

When his condition worsened, the family took him to Mityana Hospital, where he was placed on oxygen.

Nassanga says the cost of treatment became unbearable. At one point, she says, they were spending about Shs50,000 daily on medication while he was receiving oxygen support.

"We sold everything for his treatment. We sold his bibanja (land) to save his life. He had a motorcycle; we also sold it, but life failed and we were left with nothing. All the money was spent trying to treat his lungs," she said.

Jjuuko eventually died after the family had exhausted its resources.

His death left Nassanga with children to care for, mounting financial difficulties and no reliable source of income.

"Life became hard to the extent that I do not have money to take my children back to school. Even the one in Senior Four is at home. All the money was spent in hospital. The boda boda which could raise some money was sold. He left me with young children," she said.

Nassanga says other families in the community are facing similar experiences.

"Apart from my husband, there is a man called Kimuli whom we recently buried. He died of the lungs. My neighbour's husband is very sick, battling with lungs, and they are spending much money."

She wants government to ensure that miners can access treatment and that those still working underground are protected.

"Unless the mines are closed, but if they are still operating and everyone thinks of getting money from them, we are going to lose more people," she said.

Her appeal is also personal.

"I am in deep sorrow. I have lost my loved ones, friends, and others are still in the mines, including my brothers. I do not know whether they will survive. I really do not know what next."

She says she is now renting and struggling to keep her children in school, and appeals to well-wishers for support.

Underground without protection

At Lubaali Gold Mine in Kassanda District, young men and women arrive daily in search of income. The site is reportedly home to more than 2,500 people who depend on mining-related activities.

At the entrance, there are no visible reminders about the need to wear masks. As we move through the site, we encounter miners working without visible respiratory protection.

We enter the underground passages to observe the conditions in which the workers break rocks. No one asks whether we have protective equipment before we proceed.

The absence of visible safety precautions raises questions about how access to the underground work areas is controlled and whether miners are consistently required to use appropriate protective gear.

The conditions also echo Ssendagire's account of workers inhaling dust while breaking rocks.

At Kitaanda Gold Mine in Mubende District, we find piles of broken rocks and meet David Ocho, a native of Tororo District who has worked at the mine for four years.

Ocho takes us to an area where rocks are broken before miners descend approximately 100 feet underground. He explains that they use Makita, the rock drill, to break the hard rock.

"We are here at Kitaanda, and we start looking for gold on this rock. We use Makita, as you can see, and we are digging underground," he says.

Ocho says miners are not always provided with protective equipment, particularly masks.

"We do not have protective gear, and I urge the government to help us. You suffer from lung disease and bosses only look at us. We get worried," he says.

He is also among those who operate the machines. He says doctors have already informed him that he has a lung condition.

"The Makita we have has brass, and whenever you drill a rock, those parts produce dust. When you get a piece of cloth and clean your nose, you see black dust. That is when you have worked without a mask," he says.

He says the dust is visible in the residue that collects in miners' nostrils after working underground.

"I also have dust on my lungs. As you see me, my life is also not okay," he says.

Ocho estimates that he has operated more than 100 of the machines during his four years at the mine.

"On estimate, I have used more than 100, and each cannot last for a month, mostly when you use it on hard rock," he says.

His account raises concerns not only about the number of machines used but also about the conditions under which they operate and the measures taken to control dust.

Ocho says mine owners often show little concern when workers become sick.

"When you fall sick, bosses do not care. We have many colleagues at the hospital, but if you consider the hardships we go through, you get lung disease and the boss just looks at you. Then yourself, what do you do?" he asks.

Health facilities overwhelmed

The concerns raised by miners and bereaved families lead us to the District Health Officer of Kassanda, Dr Farouk Kayiwa.

Kayiwa confirms that the district is increasingly dealing with cases of lung disease associated with work in gold mines.

He says people who spend long periods inhaling fine particles from minerals risk developing serious respiratory complications.

"Once the patient gets it, it is irreversible, and they become oxygen-dependent," he says.

Kayiwa warns that the district's health facilities are not adequately equipped to manage the condition. Many patients are referred to Mubende Regional Referral Hospital for further care.

"We do not have an equipped health facility, and we refer most of the patients to Mubende Regional Referral Hospital. I call upon miners to protect themselves because many people have died," he says.

He says the district received 15 patients in the six months preceding the interview and appeals to mine owners to provide appropriate protective equipment.

"In the last six months, we received 15 patients. I want to implore mine owners to provide proper protective gear because workers are at high risk of exposure to dust," Kayiwa says.

The referrals to Mubende place additional pressure on a hospital already dealing with patients whose lung conditions have advanced.

At Mubende Regional Referral Hospital, the medical team describes a worrying pattern of patients arriving with serious breathing difficulties.

Dr Drake Kananura says hospital records show that 48 patients were received over two years, with 24 deaths recorded.

"Two years of hospital records provide a disturbing picture. Forty-eight patients received over two years, 24 deaths, which is 50 per cent. We currently have five patients receiving treatment, but two weeks back we lost two, and a few days back one died in the emergency ward," he says.

Medical ward in-charge Rose Nakimuli says the patients have a history of working in gold mines in Mubende and Kassanda.

"Pneumoconiosis is an occupational lung disease caused by inhaling certain dust particles, which can accumulate in the lungs and cause inflammation and damage. The precise effects depend on the type of dust and the extent of exposure, but all the patients we get have a history of working in gold mines in both Mubende and Kassanda districts," she says.

Nakimuli says the number of people presenting with similar conditions should prompt urgent preventive action.

"These people need to be protected because 48 patients in two years is a big number suffering from the same condition," she says.

Hospital Director Dr Emmanuel Paul Batiibwe says the facility uses a substantial number of oxygen cylinders to support patients who cannot breathe adequately without assistance.

He puts the daily requirement at about 30 cylinders in the ward, although the hospital also faces challenges when electricity supply is interrupted. He says a backup system has been put in place.

Batiibwe urges government to intervene before more miners develop severe complications.

"If these people are given protection and prevented from getting the disease, it will save their lives. They stay here long and eventually die, so we call upon the government to intervene and save their lives," he says.

The hospital figures are alarming, but they do not establish the full scale of the problem. Miners who have not sought medical attention, those treated elsewhere and those who die outside health facilities may not appear in the records.

Government on the spot

With miners dying and families struggling to cope, we turn to the government institutions responsible for monitoring mining activities, protecting the environment and enforcing safety requirements.

Ronald Loteti, the Senior Natural Resources Officer in Mubende District, says his department is responsible for environmental protection in mining areas and conducts quarterly supervision.

"Our role as a department for natural resources is to ensure that the environment is protected, mostly in mining areas. We do supervision quarterly, but we also guide them on preventive measures to avoid all the outcomes that can endanger their lives," he says.

Loteti acknowledges that miners sometimes fail to use protective equipment consistently. He says some only wear masks when they expect inspection teams to visit.

"Miners do not want to protect themselves. Whenever they get to know that our team will go there for inspection, that is when they put on the masks, forgetting that they are protecting their lives," he says.

He adds that the district faces practical limitations in monitoring dust exposure.

"We do not have those machines that measure dust in mines, and we also do not have inspection teams as a district, so we do the inspections as a department," he says.

Loteti says some miners have applied for licences to explore gold, while the district continues to face challenges ensuring that operations comply with safety requirements.

He also argues that Uganda should consider safer mining methods, pointing to practices in Tanzania where, he says, underground workings are designed to allow more open space and ventilation.

He says some miners in Uganda spend long hours in underground pits where blowers are used to supply air, but the arrangement may also circulate dust.

The Deputy Resident District Commissioner of Mubende, Abubaker Birungi, says his office is concerned about the conditions in which miners work.

He alleges that some operators obtain exploration licences but later begin actual mining without necessarily complying with the conditions governing their activities.

"Many people flock to mining sites, and most of them are youths. They do not listen and cannot abide by the directives. Secondly, our major role as an office is to monitor, but the implementation part is done by the ministry," he says.

Birungi says the number of patients being treated at Mubende Regional Referral Hospital has shocked local leaders.

He argues that the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development should conduct due diligence before licensing mining companies and ensure that operators meet their obligations.

"It is only the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development to intervene in this matter. I request them to always do due diligence before licensing any company to do gold mining because they are letting young people into trouble," he says.

His remarks raise questions about coordination between district authorities and the national agencies responsible for regulating mining operations.

A 30-day ultimatum

The concerns have also reached the Ministry of Labour.

A few days before this report, Minister of State for Labour Simon Muloongo visited Kitaanda Gold Mine, where miners complained about working without protective equipment.

Some told the minister that colleagues were already receiving treatment for lung disease while mine owners appeared indifferent to their plight.

Local leaders also raised concerns about deaths they associate with dust exposure. Steven Ayimbisibwe, the LCIII chairperson of Kiruuma, told the minister that several miners had died after suffering from lung-related illnesses.

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In response, Muloongo gave mine owners 30 days to provide workers with protective equipment, warning that failure to comply would result in closure of the mines.

"I have gone to the mine and found workers without protection. I am giving owners 30 days. Failure to provide protection to their workers, I will close the mines," he said.

The ultimatum puts the responsibility squarely on mine operators. But its effectiveness will depend on whether inspections are conducted, whether non-compliant operators are identified and whether the threatened closures are enforced.

Ministry of Energy responds

We also seek answers from the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, the institution responsible for regulating the country's mineral sector.

The Minister of State for Mineral Development, Phionah Nyamutooro, acknowledges that government is aware of the risks associated with mining operations, including exposure to dust and other harmful substances.

She says mining laws require operators to provide personal protective equipment, but argues that some workers disregard safety requirements.

"Every mining operation should have provisions for proper PPEs, but the greatest challenge we face is that miners violate this at the cost of their health in the bid to look for a mineral so rashly, and they fail to comply with the laws," Nyamutooro says.

The minister says government has undertaken sensitisation activities to educate miners about safety and the risks associated with exposure to harmful substances.

However, the conditions observed at the mining sites raise questions about whether sensitisation alone is enough to protect workers, particularly where protective equipment is not consistently available or used.

On access to treatment, Nyamutooro says discussions have started with the Ministry of Health to explore establishing health facilities closer to mining areas, with a focus on respiratory diseases.

"We have started a discussion with the Ministry of Health. We want to see health facilities put nearer to the mining sites, and these facilities will be addressing particularly those respiratory diseases they suffer from. But again, we insist that they are avoidable," she says.

For families who have lost loved ones and miners who can no longer work, the question is whether these discussions and government assurances will translate into practical action.

The price of gold

From the underground tunnels of Mubende and Kassanda to the hospital wards where miners struggle to breathe, this investigation has exposed serious concerns about the health risks facing people working in Uganda's gold mines.

At Mubende Regional Referral Hospital alone, 48 patients diagnosed with pneumoconiosis were reportedly received over two years. Half of them died.

Behind those figures are families grieving for loved ones, children whose education has been disrupted, widows who have sold their land and property to pay medical bills, and workers who have lost their ability to earn a living.

At the mining sites, we found workers operating rock-drilling equipment without visible respiratory protection. Miners described inhaling dust underground and said they were not consistently provided with protective gear. Some said they had already developed lung problems.

Health officials acknowledge the danger and the limitations of local facilities to diagnose and manage affected workers. District officials point to inadequate inspection resources and the need for stronger enforcement, while the Ministry of Energy says miners must comply with existing safety requirements.

The Ministry of Labour has issued a 30-day ultimatum to mine owners at Kitaanda, threatening closure if workers are not protected.

But the decisive test will not be another warning, meeting or sensitisation campaign. It will be whether miners are actually equipped with appropriate protection, whether underground working conditions are monitored, whether mine owners are held accountable and whether patients can access timely medical care.

Gold may bring income to miners, operators and the country. But its value cannot be measured without accounting for the lives lost in the process.

How many more miners must die before the rules designed to protect them are enforced?