Uganda: In 1960, Scientists Predicted Doomsday for November 13, 2026 - Should We Be Worried?

On Friday, November 13, 2026, the world will reach a date that three scientists identified more than six decades ago as a mathematical doomsday for humanity.

Their prediction, published in the prestigious scientific journal Science on November 4, 1960, suggested that the world's population would approach infinity on that exact date if humanity continued reproducing at the rate observed over the preceding two millennia.

Titled Doomsday: Friday, 13 November, A.D. 2026, the five-page paper attracted attention not only because of its extraordinary conclusion but also because it attempted to establish a precise date for a population catastrophe using mathematical projections.

The authors were Heinz von Foerster, an Austrian-American physicist and cybernetics researcher, and two collaborators, Patricia M. Mora and Lawrence W. Amiot.

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The paper's subtitle was equally striking: "At this date human population will approach infinity if it grows as it has grown in the last two millenia."

But what did the scientists actually mean?

Rather than predicting a nuclear explosion, an asteroid strike or the sudden extinction of humanity, the researchers were examining the consequences of unchecked population growth.

Their mathematical model suggested that human population growth was not merely exponential but accelerating at an increasingly rapid rate.

They argued that improvements in technology, communication and cooperation enabled people to overcome environmental limitations, improve living conditions and support increasingly larger populations.

This created a feedback mechanism in which a growing population could develop more effective ways of sustaining further growth.

The researchers extrapolated this pattern into the future, producing a mathematical curve that approached infinity on November 13, 2026.

They warned that humanity could eventually become a victim of its own reproductive success.

"Our great-great-grandchildren will not starve. They will be squeezed to death," the researchers wrote.

The statement captured the central concern of their paper: that population pressure could eventually overwhelm the space and resources available to sustain human life.

A prediction overtaken by reality

As the predicted date approaches, however, the world is nowhere near the mathematical catastrophe described in the paper.

Instead, demographic trends have changed considerably since 1960.

According to the United Nations' World Population Prospects 2024, the global population was estimated at 8.2 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach approximately 10.3 billion in the mid-2080s before gradually declining.

The UN attributes the changing outlook partly to falling fertility rates, particularly in some of the world's most populous countries.

The global demographic transition, characterised by smaller families and longer life expectancy, has fundamentally altered the trajectory that von Foerster and his colleagues attempted to project.

The prediction had also begun diverging from actual population figures decades before its anticipated deadline.

A recent ScienceDaily report notes that global population growth began falling behind the researchers' projections around 1993.

In other words, the mathematical curve did not account adequately for changes in human reproductive behaviour and the demographic transitions that would follow.

Was it really doomsday?

The significance of the 1960 paper lies less in its ability to predict an actual apocalypse than in its demonstration of the limitations of mathematical projections.

A model can produce an apparently precise date when historical trends are extrapolated into the future. But human societies are not static systems. Technology, economic conditions, public policy, healthcare and individual choices can change the very trends on which such calculations depend.

The November 13 prediction was conditional, not an announcement that the world would end on that date.

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Indeed, the researchers' central argument was a warning about the consequences of allowing population growth to continue unchecked.

More than six decades later, the world faces a different demographic challenge, with some countries experiencing declining birth rates and ageing populations while others, particularly in parts of Africa, continue to experience rapid population growth.

For Uganda and much of sub-Saharan Africa, the question is not an approaching mathematical doomsday but how to turn a growing population into an economic advantage through investment in education, healthcare, employment and infrastructure.

On November 13, the world will almost certainly wake up to an ordinary Friday.

But the date offers an opportunity to revisit a remarkable scientific paper and its enduring warning: humanity's future depends not simply on how many people inhabit the planet, but on how societies manage the resources, opportunities and responsibilities that come with population growth.