Uganda: Rains, Strong Winds Destroy Homes, Crops and Infrastructure in Tororo

Hundreds of households in Tororo District are counting losses after days of heavy rains and strong winds destroyed homes, crops and infrastructure, disrupting livelihoods and leaving some families without shelter.

The severe weather has dealt a major blow to farming communities, with several gardens destroyed, worsening food insecurity among households whose livelihoods largely depend on agriculture.

Tororo District Chairperson John Okea said the extent of the destruction was alarming, noting that many households had lost sources of food and income.

The district's road network has also suffered extensive damage, with heavy rains washing away newly spread murram and turning some roads into channels of running water. Several routes have consequently become difficult to navigate, complicating transport and access to affected communities.

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Housing is among the hardest-hit sectors, with hundreds of families reportedly left homeless after strong winds ripped off roofs and uprooted trees. Some affected households have sought temporary shelter with relatives and neighbours, with Tororo Municipality among the worst-affected areas.

Tororo Municipality Mayor Benard Ochieng said many residents were struggling to find shelter and called for urgent support to help affected families rebuild their homes.

The education sector has also suffered damage, with Rubongi Secondary School among the institutions affected.

The school reportedly lost roofs on its laboratory, classrooms, food store and kitchen, disrupting essential facilities as students prepare for examinations.

Headteacher Isaac Matanda said the damage had affected key facilities required for teaching, learning and the general running of the institution.

The school's Board of Governors estimates that nearly Shs300 million will be needed to restore the damaged infrastructure. However, Board Chairperson Samuel Omalla said the institution had limited financial capacity to undertake the repairs without external assistance.

The storms have also disrupted electricity supply in parts of the district after falling trees and strong winds brought down power poles and damaged transformers.

District leaders say the scale of destruction exceeds the capacity of affected communities and the local government, prompting them to appeal to the Office of the Prime Minister for emergency assistance.

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Okea and Mayor Ochieng have called for coordinated relief efforts to address the needs of affected households.

They are particularly seeking iron sheets to help families whose homes were damaged restore their shelter, as well as food relief for households whose crops were destroyed.

The leaders warn that without timely intervention, affected families could face prolonged food shortages and further economic hardship.

They say government support will be essential in restoring damaged infrastructure, assisting vulnerable households and helping residents rebuild their livelihoods.