Uganda: NWSC Promises to Restore Roads Damaged By Greater Kampala Water Project

The National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) has assured residents affected by ongoing water pipeline installation works in Greater Kampala that roads and other damaged infrastructure will be restored, with reinstatement works scheduled to begin this month.

The corporation said the restoration of affected roads, verges, walkways and other areas is included in the scope of the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area (GKMA) Water Supply Network Project.

NWSC said its teams and the contractor had been directed to ensure that affected infrastructure is properly and promptly restored, adding that reinstatement had already started on some gravel roads where pipe-laying and testing had been completed.

The works will continue in phases and be finalised in each section after the installation of pipelines and related activities are completed.

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The assurance comes amid disruptions caused by excavations in several communities as NWSC implements a project intended to improve water supply reliability and extend services to areas experiencing shortages.

The project involves laying 69 kilometres of transmission mains, constructing reservoirs at Kanyanya, Kabulengwa and Mutungo, establishing booster stations at Kungu and Kabulengwa, and upgrading the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system across major installations.

NWSC said the project is critical to making better use of water produced at the Katosi Water Treatment Plant, which has a daily production capacity of 160 million litres but currently supplies only about half that volume because of limitations in the existing distribution network.

Upon completion, the expanded network is expected to improve water supply in Kira, Kasangati, Namugongo, Buwaate, Bulindo, Mulawa, Gayaza, Matugga, Kawempe, Nansana, Wakiso and neighbouring areas.

The corporation estimates that the project will extend services to an additional one million people and support water supply needs through 2040.

Although the overall project is scheduled for completion in August 2027, NWSC said some sections would be commissioned earlier. The pipeline from Namugongo to Kasangati, for instance, is expected to be commissioned in January 2027.

The corporation acknowledged the inconvenience caused by excavations, particularly on roads and in residential areas, but said the disruptions were necessary to install infrastructure that would improve water distribution.

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It added that it was coordinating with municipal authorities and the Ministry of Works and Transport, while prioritising the acquisition of utility corridors to minimise future damage to infrastructure.

NWSC urged residents to remain patient as the works continue, saying it was committed to restoring affected areas to their original condition or better.