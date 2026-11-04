Uganda: Salam TV Heads to West Nile After Successful Northern Region Finals in Lira

Following the successful conclusion of the Omumanyi wa Salam TV 7th Edition 2026 Northern Region Finals in Lira, Salam TV has now shifted focus to the West Nile Region.

The West Nile Region Finals are scheduled for this Saturday, 7th November 2026, at Arua Primary School in Arua from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Registration is ongoing at only 20,000 UGX. Interested participants can call 0702 98 80 64 / 0776 98 80 64 for more information. You could be the next champion.

Ahead of the West Nile finals, the day started with a live show broadcast from Gulu featuring Abdusalam Ali Kinobe and Umar Kikaye.

The show gave viewers updates on what transpired during the Northern Region finals at Masjid Amini in Lira, where Ahmed Sa'eed Mpira from Oyam District emerged as winner, and also highlighted preparations for the upcoming West Nile finals in Arua. Everyone is invited to attend and participate.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Salam TV team also hosted its daily Kigudde Waani live show on Salam TV from Gulu with Umar Kikaye. The show, which airs every Monday to Friday from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM, is fully powered by MTN Uganda.

While in Gulu ahead of the West Nile finals, the Salam TV team paid a courtesy visit to the office of the District Qadhi of Gulu.

The team also visited Muslim students at Gulu University. Speaking to the students, the Managing Director of Salam TV and Salam Charity, Hajji Karim Kaliisa, encouraged them to stay focused, remain disciplined, utilize their time wisely and choose good friends.

In a related engagement, the team visited Crado Nursery and Primary School in Gulu, where Nansukusa Sulainah, one of the winners of the 6th Edition from the Greater Masaka Region teaches.

As part of Salam TV and Next Media at large, the team joined the MTN team in Gulu to sensitize the public, especially motorists, about the the fuel Happy Hour. Every weekday from 5pm to 6pm, pay for fuel with the MoMo App and enjoy 20% cashback.

Salam TV continues to call upon all people from West Nile and surrounding areas to turn up in large numbers this Saturday in Arua.