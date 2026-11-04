Ethiopia: Renewed Fighting in Ethiopia Forces Families to Flee Again in Tigray, Displaces Thousands in Amhara

Addis Abeba — Renewed hostilities in northern Ethiopia have forced families who had recently returned to their homes in Tigray to flee again, while thousands of people are displaced in parts of the Amhara and Tigray regions, the United Nations has said.

The UN said thousands of displaced people are currently in Debre Birhan in the Amhara region and Shire town in northwestern Tigray.

Debre Birhan is already grappling with humanitarian burden, as the city hosts internally displaced people who fled their homes in West Shewa, East Wollega, and West Wollega zones of the Oromia region. These displaced communities have been facing prolonged shortages of food, shelter, and other essential humanitarian assistance.

In October 2025, Addis Standard reported that 12,155 internally displaced households, comprising 62,707 people, had returned to their areas of origin across six woredas in Tigray: Irob, Gulomekada, Zala Anbassa, Egela, Central Adiyabo, and Tahtay Adiyabo.

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The UN now reports that families who had recently returned to their homes in Tahtay Adiyabo district of northwestern Tigray have been forced to flee again amid renewed hostilities, underscoring the precariousness of returns in conflict-affected areas.

It says that together with humanitarian partners it is preparing to scale up assistance, prioritizing people with the most urgent humanitarian needs.

However, insecurity and movement restrictions are disrupting aid delivery. In Amhara, continued insecurity is restricting movement along key roads connecting Gonder with Debark and Metema.

The UN did not provide a breakdown of the newly displaced population by location or specify when the latest movements began.

The latest displacement report comes in the backdrop of renewed fighting in northern Ethiopia's Tigray, Amhara and Afar regions that erupted in late September, nearly four years after the November 2022 Pretoria Agreement brought an end to the two-year war between federal forces and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).

The escalation has further disrupted recovery efforts in communities still struggling with the devastating consequences of the 2020-2022 war, including widespread displacement, destruction of infrastructure and limited access to basic services.