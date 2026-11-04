Kenya: High Court Orders Police to Produce Missing Lawyer Abshir Abdi 'Dead or Alive'

Nairobi — The High Court has ordered police and other State agencies to produce missing Nairobi lawyer Abshir Ahmedsadak Abdi before it, dead or alive, and explain why he should not be immediately released from custody.

Justice Alexander Muasya Muteti issued the orders on Wednesday after certifying an application filed by Abdi's brother, Zakaria Abshir, as urgent, seeking the court's intervention over the lawyer's disappearance.

In the orders, the judge directed several State and security agencies to produce Abdi physically before the court at 2:30 pm on November 4, 2026.

The court specifically ordered the respondents to produce his body "live or dead" and explain the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.

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"THAT an order be and is hereby issued directing the 3rd, 4th, 5th, 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th,13th,14th Respondents to produce the body of the subject ABSHAR AHMEDSADAK ABDI live or dead before this Honorable court at 2:30 PM," read the order in part.

They were also directed to appear personally or through their appointed advocates, together with any warrants of arrest authorising his detention, and show cause why he should not be immediately released from custody.

The court warned that any disobedience or failure to comply with the orders would attract penal consequences.

Abdi was reportedly abducted by armed men along Muchai Road, off Ngong Road, on the morning of November 2, 2026, in an incident that has raised concerns within the legal fraternity.

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has expressed concern that his disappearance could be linked to his involvement in a criminal case before the Makadara Law Courts, where he was reportedly a complainant and key witness.

In a statement, LSK President Charles Kanjama said Abdi, who practises under Abshir & Njagi Advocates, was allegedly pursued by two vehicles, a Toyota Prado TX and a double-cab vehicle, whose occupants were reportedly armed.

Some of the individuals were allegedly dressed in what appeared to be police uniforms and bulletproof vests.

The Society said it was particularly concerned about possible links between the disappearance and Criminal Case No. MCCR/E2910/2025, Republic v Ahmed Ali Mohamed.

It also disclosed that it had previously received correspondence alleging threats and intimidation linked to the same proceedings.

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"The abduction and disappearance of an Advocate in circumstances that may be connected to the discharge of their professional duties is an affront to the administration of justice, the independence of the legal profession and the rule of law," Kanjama said.

The incident was reported at Kilimani Police Station under OB No. 55/1/11/2026.

LSK has called on Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to establish Abdi's whereabouts, investigate the reported abduction and identify those responsible.

It has also urged the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to investigate allegations that individuals posing as police officers were involved and establish whether serving officers or other State agents participated in or facilitated the incident.

Citing Article 29 of the Constitution, the Society said every person is entitled to freedom and security, including protection against arbitrary deprivation of liberty.