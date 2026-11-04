Algeria: President Tebboune Receives Greetings From Foreign Leaders, International Bodies

Algiers — The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, has received messages of greetings from monarchs, presidents of brotherly and friendly countries and heads of international bodies on the 72nd anniversary of the outbreak of the glorious National Liberation Revolution.

King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan sent a message of greetings, expressing the hope that "this occasion be renewed for the President of the Republic in the fullness of his health."

He also wished "the brotherly Algerian people further progress and prosperity."

For his part, His Majesty Emperor Naruhito of Japan extended his "warmest congratulations to the President of the Republic, wishing him good health and happiness, and the Algerian people further prosperity and progress."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He underscored "the strength of the ties of friendship and cooperation between Algeria and Japan, in the service of the interests of both countries and their friendly peoples."

Similarly, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his greetings, noting that "relations between Russia and Algeria are built on the good traditions of friendship and mutual respect."

In his greeting message, he stressed that he was confident that "strengthening the deep strategic partnership would fully serve the interests of both our peoples and help bring security and stability to Africa and the Middle East."

President Tebboune also received greetings from the President of the sisterly Islamic Republic of Mauritania, Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, who reaffirmed "his commitment to strengthening and developing cooperation between the two countries."

Likewise, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sent his best wishes to the President and to the "brotherly and friendly Algerian people."

He welcomed "the strategic level reached by the deeply rooted bonds of friendship and brotherhood between Turkiye and Algeria, thanks to their shared vision and mutual efforts."

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sissi also extended his greetings, praising "the depth of the historical and fraternal relations that unite the two sisterly countries," and "the constant commitment to advancing and developing bilateral relations in all fields, in a way that benefits both peoples."

The President of the Swiss Confederation, Guy Parmelin, highlighted "the excellent relations that have linked Switzerland and Algeria since the Evian Accords," adding that "they embody a profound spirit of mutual trust and friendship."

Additionally, the President of the Republic of Gabon, Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, sent his warm congratulations, along with his heartfelt feelings of esteem.

He expressed his wishes for "further progress for the Algerian people, highly valuing their sacrifices for their freedom and sovereignty, and affirming his commitment to continue strengthening the relations of brotherhood and cooperation between the two countries."

In his message, Slovak President Peter Pellegrini praised the sacrifices the Algerian people made for freedom and sovereignty.

He reaffirmed his country's commitment to "strengthening friendship and bilateral cooperation with Algeria" and wished "the President of the Republic good health and the Algerian people greater peace and prosperity."

The President of the Republic of Namibia, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, conveyed her warm greetings, noting that the anniversary of the outbreak of the glorious Liberation Revolution "holds a special place in the heart of the Namibian people, who recall with deep gratitude Algeria's stances of solidarity and unwavering support for the struggles of African peoples."

She expressed her satisfaction with "the notable development of the bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two countries in recent years."

Meanwhile, King Charles III of the United Kingdom sent a message of greetings, saying that "this occasion gives us a valuable opportunity to reflect on the enduring friendship between our two nations."

He stressed that "the strength of our bilateral relations encourages and commits me to foster cooperation in the coming years, as we face shared challenges in the current context, particularly regarding climate and the preservation of our natural world."

President Tebboune also received a message from his brother, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, who sent wishes for "continued health and happiness for the President of the Republic and steady progress and prosperity for the Algerian people."

He also hailed "the distinguished fraternal relations between the two countries and their brotherly peoples."

The Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, extended his "wishes of health and happiness to the President of the Republic," wishing the Algerian people "further progress and prosperity."

In his message of greetings, the President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, hailed President Tebboune's state visit to China as "successful," emphasizing that relations between the two countries "are witnessing harmonious and stable development."

The two countries maintain "traditional relations of friendship that have been consolidated during difficult times," the Chinese President added.

He expressed his willingness to work with the President of the Republic to "strengthen the bonds of friendship and mutual trust between the two countries" and "deepen exchanges and cooperation," to "achieve further milestones under the comprehensive strategic partnership."

For his part, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, wrote: "I am confident that, under your wisdom and guidance, we will witness further consolidation of our relations and cooperation in a manner that serves the interests of the great peoples of Iran and Algeria, relying on our effective and constructive approach in supporting just values and on our potential."

The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto, expressed his "conviction that the longstanding friendship between the two countries will continue to grow, through the strengthening of bilateral cooperation, particularly in the fields of trade, food security, energy, and socio-cultural affairs, as well as in international fora, serving the progress and prosperity of both peoples."

President of the Republic of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez also extended his warm greetings, reaffirming "his commitment to continuing to bolster the deep-rooted bonds of friendship and cooperative relations between the two countries."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Algeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

For his part, His Majesty King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden extended his best wishes to the President of the Republic and wished the Algerian people further prosperity.

Likewise, the King of the Netherlands, Willem-Alexander, extended to President Tebboune "his warm greetings," wishing the Algerian people "further progress and prosperity."

The King of the Belgians, Philippe Léopold Louis Marie, also sent "his best wishes to the President of the Republic, wishing him, as well as the entire Algerian people, good health and greater well-being."

He reaffirmed "the great importance he attaches to the relations of friendship and cooperation between the two countries."

The President of the Republic also received a message of greetings from the President of Bangladesh, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, who said that "the memorable November 1 remains a model."

He voiced his desire to "build a stronger and deeper partnership between the two countries in the near future."

For his part, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres extended "his best wishes to the Algerian people" and expressed "his highest regard for the President of the Republic."

In his message, Guterres emphasized that national holidays are "important occasions to reflect on the progress made, contribute to the international community, strengthen solidarity and brotherhood among peoples, and jointly address the common challenges threatening the world."