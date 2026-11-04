Kenya: Kiambu Officer Found Dead Near Duty Station With Two Gunshot Wounds

Nairobi — Police in Kiambu have launched investigations into the death of an officer whose body was discovered near Kinale Forest, approximately 800 metres from his workstation at Soko Mjinga Police Station.

The officer reportedly reported for duty at approximately 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, before leaving his workstation at around 11:40 a.m.

He did not return, prompting a search by fellow officers.

The search ended in tragedy when he was found lying dead at the edge of Kinale Forest, with his assigned AK-47 rifle lying beside his body.

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Preliminary scene observations indicated that the officer had sustained two gunshot wounds.

"The body had two gunshot wounds, with an entry wound on the left side of the chest and an exit wound at the back," read a police report in part.

Investigators also recovered four spent cartridges approximately five metres from the body, alongside one loaded AK-47 rifle and a round of ammunition that had been removed from its chamber.

The firearm has since been taken by the Sub-County Criminal Investigations Officer (SCCIO) for ballistic examination as detectives seek to establish the circumstances surrounding the officer's death.

The body was processed at the scene before being transferred to Uphome Funeral Mortuary, where it is being preserved pending a postmortem examination.

An inquest file has been opened to facilitate further investigations.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear, and investigators are expected to rely on ballistic findings, postmortem results, and other forensic evidence to establish what happened.