Gambia: Unite Party Says Government White Paper Misrepresents Local Government Inquiry Findings

UNITE has accused the government of misrepresenting a commission of inquiry report in a white paper published shortly before the nomination of the party's presidential candidate, Mayor Talib Ahmed Bensouda.

At a press conference, Abdul Aziz Bensouda, the party's secretary for legal and constitutional affairs, said the white paper could confuse the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) about whether the Kanifing mayor was eligible to contest the 2026 election. The party urged President Adama Barrow to clarify the government's position before nominations on 7 November.

UNITE said the Commission of Inquiry into the Conduct of Local Government Councils had not found Bensouda personally liable for corruption, negligence, misconduct or improper behavior, categories the party would have affected his eligibility under the Constitution.

"The intention of the government is to mislead the public, confuse the public, and to cause the IEC to possibly attempt to disqualify the UNITE candidate," Abdul Aziz Bensouda said.

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The commission's report, as described by the party, includes findings about Bensouda's influence over council affairs and a recommendation for further action. UNITE argues those findings do not amount to a constitutional bar on his candidacy.

The party's legal secretary said the commission submitted its report to the President on 11 May 2026. Under Section 204 of the Constitution, he said, people adversely mentioned by a commission should receive the finding and reasons so they can appeal.

Bensouda received an adverse-finding notice on 12 May, he said. The notice said evidence from the inquiry disclosed matters capable of constituting an adverse finding affecting Bensouda's official conduct. It described the concern as his having "exercised political and executive influence in a manner capable of causing or sustaining irregular commitments, unauthorized expenditure, irregular project direction, and extra statutory financial exposure."

Abdul Aziz Bensouda stressed the wording "in a manner capable of" and said the notice did not state that Bensouda had caused or sustained those outcomes. He said his candidate appealed on 24 June. His lawyer later asked the High Court registrar for the full commission report, but the Ministry of Justice declined to provide it while the government was preparing its white paper, he said.

The government published the commission report and white paper online the previous week. UNITE says the white paper is a government response to the commission, not a new finding or legal instrument that can decide a candidate's eligibility.

"A white paper is a reaction to a report. It is not a new finding, it is not a new conclusion," Abdul Aziz Bensouda said. He argued that the IEC should consider the commission's findings, not the government's recommendations.

The party said the commission's report did not find Bensouda personally liable as the council's primary accounting officer. Abdul Aziz Bensouda read from the report's conclusion on the mayor's evidence, which said it "does not establish primary accounting officer liability" but supports "oversight level exposure" relating to honorary payments, audit follow-up, procurement documents and revenue controls.

He acknowledged that other parts of the report criticised Bensouda's role. The commission found that the mayor's office had influenced staff recruitment and appointments, according to the passage he read, and said some decisions exceeded lawful limits. It also found that the mayor had exercised operational influence over financial and administrative processes.

The commission's overall section, as quoted by UNITE, said liability arising from the report's appendices fell into several categories. It added that people named in the appendices "should not be treated as criminally convicted by this report" and that final personal liability should be determined after notice, a chance to respond, verification of records and attribution of responsibility.

Abdul Aziz Bensouda said this language showed that the commission had not made a final determination of personal liability. He criticised the white paper for including recommendations for economic-crime proceedings, surcharge and a review of fitness for public office, saying the report's recommendations should not be treated as findings.

He also alleged that the commission report's digital file had been altered after it was submitted to the President. Bensouda said UNITE examined metadata on a copy obtained from the Ministry of Justice on a memory stick. "The metadata shows that it was altered after the 11th of May," he said. He called this "unconstitutional" and "illegal" and said the party would take action. The allegation was not independently verified in the material UNITE provided at the press conference.

Bensouda also questioned the report's preparation, saying a free AI-detection tool indicated that it was "more than 70% AI assisted". He said the party had concerns about the way the document was produced but was focused on whether its findings affected Bensouda's candidacy.

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The legal secretary said the report was more than 500 pages long and argued that publishing it shortly before nominations left the IEC little time to review it. He said the commission's findings were clear and that the party considered Bensouda qualified to run.

Councillor Kemo Bojang, UNITE's spokesperson, raised a separate concern about the timing of a planned government road inauguration in Abuko on the same day as the party's nomination. He said the event was close to the venue UNITE had selected for a rally after the nomination and could draw competing crowds.

"We find it very irresponsible on the side of government to use the same day as our nomination to inaugurate a project within the Kanifing Municipal Council," Bojang said. He said the party had notified the Inspector General of Police and the IEC, and urged the government to choose another date.

Bojang said UNITE's nomination had been announced before the road inauguration. The party asked the media to bring its concerns to the authorities and called on the government to reconsider the timing.