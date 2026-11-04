Gambia: Court Says Dr Jagne's Attempt to Strike Out Ex-Africmed Worker's Defamation Suit Is Premature

The High Court in Banjul has dismissed an application by Africmed International Hospital chief executive officer (CEO) Dr Omar Jagne to strike out a defamation case brought by his former employee, Amadou Kabba.

Justice Oduma ruled on 3 November that Kabba's claims raise issues that should be heard at trial. She ordered Jagne to pay Kabba D10,000 in costs. The case was adjourned to 25 January 2027.

Jagne had asked the court to dismiss the case, arguing that Kabba's statement of claim did not disclose a proper cause of action. In her ruling, Justice Oduma said the claims were set out in the court documents and could not be decided through a preliminary motion.

"These issues are expressly pleaded," the judge said. "They are triable issues and cannot be resolved in a motion."

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She also said, "The statement of claim disclose triable claims." The judge described Jagne's application as "premature" because it challenged the evidence Kabba had presented. She called the motion "unmeritorious" and ruled: "The motion is hereby dismissed for lack of merit."

Kabba's lawsuit concerns an incident in October 2023, when he was still working at Africmed. He claims Jagne accused him of stealing his daughter's medical file. According to Kabba's statement of claim, police officers arrested him at the hospital and took him to his home, where they searched for the file.

Kabba says he was then taken to Brusubi Police Station, questioned and released. He claims the police investigation found no evidence linking him to the alleged theft.

The claims have not yet been tested at trial. Jagne's motion sought to have the case dismissed before that could happen.

Kabba worked at Africmed for nearly 13 years as a housekeeping supervisor before resigning on 1 November 2023. His court claim says the dispute followed his efforts to seek financial help for his daughter's medical treatment. She had been treated at Africmed after suffering burns as a young child and later underwent surgery abroad, according to the claim.

Kabba says the accusation damaged his reputation among hospital colleagues and neighbours, caused him distress and contributed to his decision to resign. His wife, Hawa A. Cham, has also filed a witness statement describing the impact of the incident on the family.

Kabba is seeking D1.5 million in damages for alleged defamation and D150,000 in legal and administrative costs. The court has not ruled on whether the allegations are true or whether he is entitled to compensation. The case is due to return to the High Court on 25 January.