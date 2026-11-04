Gambia: Pregnant Woman Remanded Over Alleged Killing of Nine-Year-Old Girl

4 November 2026
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Louise Jobe

A pregnant woman has been remanded at Mile Two Central Prison after pleading not guilty to murdering a nine-year-old girl in Sutu-Sinjang village, the Brikama Magistrates' Court has heard.

Natoma Taal appeared before Magistrate A. Mendy on Monday, 2 November. She was not represented by a lawyer. The charge was read and translated into a language she understands, and a not-guilty plea was entered.

Taal is charged under Section 155 of the Criminal Offences Act 2025. The charge alleges that on 28 October, in Sutu-Sinjang, West Coast Region, she caused the death of Awa Joberteh by beating her with malice aforethought. The allegation has not been tested in court.

Cadet Inspector A. Sanyang, appearing for the Inspector General of Police, asked for the case to be transferred to the High Court, arguing that the magistrates' court did not have jurisdiction to hear it. He also asked for Taal to be remanded at Mile Two.

Magistrate Mendy granted the applications and ordered that the case file be sent to the court registrar for transfer to the High Court.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

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