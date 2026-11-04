Liberia: Koryor Pledges Accountable Leadership At Effort Baptist

Newly elected student president of Effort Baptist Church School, Janeline G. Koryor, has pledged an accountable, inclusive and student-centered administration, promising to translate her campaign commitments into practical initiatives that address students' concerns, promote academic excellence and strengthen democratic participation on campus.

Koryor said her victory represents more than an opportunity to occupy a leadership position, emphasizing that her administration would be judged by its ability to serve students, respond to their needs and leave a lasting impact on the institution.

Speaking following her election, she expressed excitement over the confidence students had placed in her leadership, noting that she had anticipated victory because of the support and connection she had built with students across different grade levels.

She assured the student population that her government would not use its mandate merely to enjoy political recognition but would focus on taking responsibility and delivering on the promises made during the campaign.

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"I feel very, very excited because this is something that I put my time and effort into, something that I anticipated. I am giving them the guarantee that this party will not just come into power to take the position or have the title, but it is going to be a party that will leave an impact on Effort Baptist Church School," Koryor stated.

Although the presidency is her first major student government position at the institution, Koryor said she has been involved in leadership activities from childhood and understands that effective leadership requires commitment, accountability and service.

She attributed her inspiration to a former student leader, Rachel Kalau, whose determination and performance during her 10th-grade year motivated her to contest for the presidency when she reached 12th grade.

Koryor explained that she had supported Kalau's political party, the Student Democratic Party (SDP), during that period. However, she said the group subsequently changed its name as part of its effort to reflect its intended impact.

One of the major priorities of the incoming administration, according to Koryor, is establishing a Student Council for Women, an organization intended to provide students with a platform to share ideas, submit complaints, express concerns and communicate issues affecting their academic and social lives.

She said the initiative is intended to address a situation in which some students are uncomfortable approaching teachers and school administrators, even when they encounter difficulties understanding lessons or dealing with personal challenges.

According to her, the student government wants to create an environment where learners can freely communicate their concerns without being considered disrespectful or disobedient to school authorities.

"The Student Council Government is here to help these students to be able to open up, not to be rude or disobey authority on campus, but to have a space where every student's voice matters," she explained.

To make the initiative effective, Koryor said her government would work through representatives from different classes and grade levels. These representatives would collect concerns from students and communicate them directly to the student leadership for consideration and engagement with the administration.

She maintained that the system would enable the government to understand the specific challenges affecting different groups of students rather than make decisions without consulting those they represent.

Koryor also emphasized that her administration would remain accessible to students, noting that her longstanding relationships with learners across the institution contributed to the confidence they placed in her during the election.

Having attended Effort Baptist since sixth grade, she said she has maintained friendly relationships with students from different classes, including younger learners, and intends to extend that approach throughout her administration.

Beyond student representation, Koryor identified academic excellence as another major priority, disclosing plans to combine classroom learning with extracurricular activities, sports, talent development and leadership opportunities.

She announced that one of the administration's immediate commitments would be pursuing the registration of the Effort Baptist Church School Press Club with the Liberia Broadcasting System (ELBC).

According to her, the school's press club has been actively gathering news and reporting activities on campus, but its work needs greater visibility beyond the school environment.

She said registering the club would create opportunities for student journalists to share information about the institution with a wider audience and allow people outside the school to learn about activities taking place on campus.

Koryor said students had been informed during the campaign that the registration process would be pursued immediately after the election, with the administration hoping to provide an update within the following week.

She also disclosed plans to strengthen the school's quizzing activities, noting that discussions were already ongoing with the head of the quizzing group, who was working to organize and prepare students before competitions begin.

The administration further intends to establish opportunities for Effort Baptist to host students from other schools for academic and recreational competitions.

These activities, she said, would include quizzes, spelling bees, Bible verse competitions, football, basketball, kickball and dancing.

Koryor explained that the proposed activities are intended to give students opportunities to demonstrate their abilities, develop confidence and make learning more engaging.

The newly elected president also identified peer pressure, student behavior and the inability of some learners to understand the consequences of their actions as issues requiring attention.

She observed that some students engage in certain behaviors because they want to fit in with their friends or avoid appearing different, even when they do not fully understand the implications of their actions.

To address these concerns, Koryor said her government would organize counseling sessions, educational workshops and discussions aimed at helping students make responsible decisions.

She emphasized that the administration would seek to understand the circumstances behind students' behavior rather than simply condemn them, adding that some learners may be dealing with personal challenges they are unable to communicate.

She said the objective would be to educate students, encourage responsible conduct and create an environment where they feel supported.

Meanwhile, Principal of Effort Baptist Church School, Neda Z. Herron, welcomed the successful conduct of the student elections, describing the exercise as an opportunity for learners to freely exercise their voting rights.

Herron said she was pleased that students were able to participate in the process and that the election was successfully concluded.

She described Koryor as a student she has known for approximately five to six years, noting that she has not been a troublesome student and has demonstrated good behavior despite being active and enjoying school activities.

The principal disclosed that the institution has been conducting student elections for three years as part of efforts to expose learners to democratic practices and prepare them for participation in national governance.

She explained that the exercise is intended to help students understand that voting should be based on candidates' records, commitments and what they intend to accomplish rather than material benefits offered during campaigns.

Herron expressed concern about the influence of food and other temporary incentives on voting decisions in the wider society, recounting an example shared by a staff member whose child reportedly said he would vote for whichever political party provided him with food.

She said such attitudes demonstrate why democratic education must begin in schools, where young people can learn to evaluate candidates and understand the consequences of their electoral choices.

According to her, today's students are the people who will eventually occupy leadership positions and make decisions affecting the country, making it important to prepare them to distinguish between responsible and irresponsible leadership.

Herron encouraged the newly elected student leaders to work with the administration to implement their campaign platforms, assuring them that the school's doors remain open for discussions about their proposals, grievances and other concerns.

She, however, emphasized that academic standards would not be compromised, particularly regarding students' grades, explaining that the administration maintains a process of investigating concerns about academic performance when necessary.

The principal cited an instance in which the administration noticed that a student known for performing well academically had received lower grades than expected.

She said the school contacted the teacher and subsequently spoke with the student, eventually learning that the death of the student's mother had affected her academic performance.

Herron said the experience demonstrates the importance of understanding students' circumstances and providing appropriate support rather than making assumptions about their performance.

She congratulated those who won the election and encouraged unsuccessful candidates to recognize their participation as an achievement, urging all students to welcome the new leadership and work together for a successful academic year.

Also speaking, Gabriel Gipe, Chairperson of the Election Committee and Junior High Civics and Governance Teacher at Effort Baptist Church School, said the electoral process began with planning and the development of a schedule and guidelines for participating political parties.

Gipe disclosed that three political parties contested this year's elections, compared to two parties that participated during the previous two years.

He explained that the committee initially engaged existing political parties, provided them with the election calendar and guidelines, and encouraged students interested in contesting to follow the established procedures.

He said two additional individuals initially expressed interest in contesting as independent candidates but were later convinced by colleagues to join existing political parties, bringing the total number of participating parties to three.

According to Gipe, candidates were required to satisfy three major eligibility requirements before receiving approval to contest.

These included being bona fide registered students of the institution, obtaining financial clearance from the Business and Finance Office and maintaining a clear record with the Student Affairs Office.

He said the committee vetted the candidates, certified those who met the requirements and subsequently authorized them to begin their electoral activities.

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Gipe explained that the election was also designed to complement lessons taught in the classroom, particularly in civics and governance, where students learn about citizenship, political rights, human rights and the principles governing free, fair and transparent elections.

He said the practical exercise helps students understand how democratic processes work beyond theoretical classroom discussions.

Addressing concerns and complaints raised by some students following the announcement of the results, Gipe maintained that the counting process was conducted in the presence of party representatives, observers and other relevant stakeholders.

He said representatives of the participating political parties were present during the counting and were able to observe the process.

Gipe explained that students who were dissatisfied with the results were encouraged to submit their concerns formally to the election committee so that the issues could be addressed.

He further indicated that students seeking a recount would be required to follow the committee's established procedure, including covering the associated costs.

According to him, the committee wants all concerns to be addressed through an orderly process rather than allowing disagreements to create unnecessary divisions among students.

He also disclosed that the victorious party secured nearly 90 percent of the class representative positions, describing the outcome as an indication of the party's performance across the different grade levels.

Gipe said the committee's message to the incoming government was that it must represent the entire student population, including those who supported opposing parties during the election.

He urged Koryor and her team to embrace students from all political groups and establish an inclusive administration in which every learner feels represented.

"The election is not about fighting one another. It is just a matter of coming together to have somebody leading you," he emphasized.

He added that students must understand that political competition ends with the election, while the responsibility to work together for the institution continues.

Gipe also cautioned students against blindly trusting campaign promises, urging them to examine candidates' backgrounds and assess their ability to deliver before giving them political support.

He said the school election provides an opportunity to teach young people lessons about responsible political participation, accountability and the importance of holding elected leaders to their commitments.

The Effort Baptist Church School student elections form part of the institution's efforts to develop responsible future leaders by giving learners practical experience in democratic participation, electoral accountability and governance.