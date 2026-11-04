Nigeria: Sunu Assurances, Sunu Health Strengthen Breast Cancer Awareness

Sunu Assurances Nigeria PLC and SUNU Health Nigeria Limited, in collaboration with H2O Wellness Foundation, has sensitised over 60 women including 40 radio presenters, on breast cancer awareness, focusing on early detection and preventive healthcare, urging them to prioritise their health while educating the public.

Speaking during the initiative in Lagos, tagged 'Pink Mic 2026', Convener of the H2O Wellness campaign and broadcast journalist, Janet Karz Joshua, said the initiative was designed to address the need for women in the media industry to pay greater attention to their health, despite their responsibility to educate and inform the public.

Joshua said women journalists regularly use their platforms to promote breast cancer awareness but often neglect their personal health needs in the process. According to her, the initiative was established to ensure that female media practitioners receive the information, medical attention and support needed to make informed decisions about their wellbeing.

She said the maiden edition was organised to equip participants with practical knowledge they could take back to their respective media organisations and use to educate wider audiences.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Joshua added that the foundation would measure the programme's impact by encouraging participants to sustain conversations about breast health and preventive healthcare through their radio programmes, news reports and other media platforms.

She explained that the campaign would also explore opportunities to engage women across different professions and socioeconomic backgrounds, stressing that healthcare awareness should be accessible to everyone.

"Women in the media give information, but are we cared for the way we should be cared for?" she asked, explaining the motivation behind the campaign." Joshua said.

In her remarks, the Head of Corporate Services, SUNU Assurances, Japari Yusuf, said breast cancer awareness must go beyond annual campaigns to become a regular part of conversations among families, workplaces and communities.

Yusuf, who spoke on behalf of SUNU Assurances and SUNU Health, said the organisation supported the initiative because of its commitment to preventive healthcare, access to medical services and community wellbeing.

Yusuf also recalled losing a colleague to breast cancer in 2018 after the woman underwent chemotherapy and initially appeared to be recovering.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Health Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Yusuf said SUNU Group's participation was part of its Pink October campaign, adding that the organisation had previously supported breast cancer screening for 100 women in 2024 and 150 women in 2025.

Also speaking, the Founder and Medical Director of HealthRite Company Limited, Dr. Uchenna Anekwuonye, called for greater attention to lifestyle medicine, physical activity and other evidence-based approaches to maintaining good health.

Anekwuonye said a cancer diagnosis should not automatically be regarded as a death sentence, stressing that early detection and appropriate medical treatment could improve outcomes.

Meanwhile Olufunke Anifowoshe of Matron pearl, said early detection could have been saving many lives and knowing the risk factors such as irregular change in breast size, colour and inversion taking place.