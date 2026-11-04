South Africa: Business Rescue - Lifeline or Delay Tactic for Struggling Companies?

3 November 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Holly Munks

A recent court ruling has cleared up some ambiguities around South Africa's business rescue framework, but the effectiveness of this process is still open to debate.

Business rescue (BR) is hot right now - and not just because South African Airways (SAA), perhaps one of the more infamous BR cases, has been in the headlines again. The Constitutional Court recently announced a decision that clarifies who has a say in BR plans, with major implications.

Until fairly recently, any struggling South African company walked a tightrope over the threat of insolvency. In the current economy, we have the BR safety net - a way of recognising trouble without giving up entirely.

BR, as per the Companies Act 71 of 2008, effective from 2011, targets "rehabilitation of a company that is financially distressed". It can end in a return to business or surrender.

The company is given some grace on its debts, and new funders can come in and offer extra support, with an independent BR practitioner hired to oversee the process.

We are not the only country that tries to give a company more options before bankruptcy. The UK has different restructuring plans, and Canada has the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act. France, Germany and Japan have their own versions.

To be or not to be

Not everyone is a...

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