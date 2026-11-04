Rwanda: Why This Kigali Startup Wants Children to Explore Careers Early

Many young people reach university without a clear idea of what they want to become, often making decisions about their education and future careers with limited knowledge of the opportunities available to them.

For Kigali-based education technology company, Wekraft, this is a problem that should be addressed long before children reach university.

The company believes exposing children to different professions from an early age can help them discover their interests, understand the relevance of what they learn in school and make more informed career choices later in life.

That belief is behind SkillSeed, a digital platform developed by Wekraft to help children as young as six explore career possibilities, identify their interests and connect with professionals who can guide them.

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"You cannot dream about something you don't know exists," said Staphord Nkumbuye, Wekraft's CEO and co-founder.

His conviction was reinforced during a visit to a university classroom in Rwanda, where the startup's founders asked approximately 150 students what they wanted to become after graduation.

Only a few could provide an answer.

For Nkumbuye, the experience highlighted the uncertainty many young people face even after spending years in the education system.

Some students choose university courses simply because they are available, while others pursue careers familiar to their families or communities. Yet many graduate without a clear sense of what to do next.

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Nkumbuye argues that children need opportunities to discover different career paths well before they are required to make decisions about their futures.

The goal, he explained, is not to expect a six-year-old to settle on a lifelong profession, but to introduce children to possibilities they might otherwise never encounter.

A child who knows only a handful of professions may naturally develop ambitions based on what they see around them. Exposure to fields such as science, technology, medicine and the arts, however, can broaden their understanding of what is possible.

Turning personal experience into a solution

Nkumbuye's interest in early career guidance is partly rooted in his own childhood.

Growing up, he wanted to become an entrepreneur but struggled to understand how the subjects he studied in school related to that ambition.

"I wanted to be an entrepreneur, but every time I went to school and they were teaching me maths, biology and everything else, I felt there was a disconnect between who I wanted to be and what I was learning in class," he said.

He eventually pursued environmental sciences, partly because his father believed the field offered promising opportunities. His interest in entrepreneurship, however, never faded.

That ambition later led him to an entrepreneurship programme that brought together young people from across East Africa.

There, he met AgnesWambui, his Kenyan co-founder, who had also left her job to pursue entrepreneurship.

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As they explored business ideas, the two reflected on their experiences growing up.

Both realised they had interests and abilities they had not fully understood or developed during childhood.

They began asking whether children could receive guidance earlier, before reaching the stage where they must make major decisions about their education and careers.

That question became central to Wekraft's approach.

Why early exposure matters

Wekraft initially introduced its career exploration concept in schools through physical learning toolkits and in-person activities.

The company invited professionals, including entrepreneurs and pilots, to interact with children, explain what their jobs involve and answer questions.

These sessions were designed to give learners a clearer understanding of professions beyond what they encountered in textbooks or their immediate surroundings.

Wekraft also developed practical activities to help children connect classroom lessons with real-life applications.

For example, Nkumbuye believes a lesson about how white blood cells fight infections becomes more memorable when children can interact with the concept or apply it through an activity.

The approach recognises that children have different strengths and interests.

While one child may enjoy science, another may be interested in public speaking, music or building things. However, those interests may go unnoticed by parents, teachers and even the children themselves.

"If a child wants to become a scientist and understands that biology is part of the path towards that dream, the subject begins to have meaning," Nkumbuye said.

The same principle applies to subjects learners may initially find difficult or uninteresting.

A child who dislikes mathematics, for instance, might begin to appreciate the subject after understanding its relevance to engineering, aviation or another profession that interests them.

For Wekraft, helping children make these connections is an important part of early career exploration.

Bringing career guidance to more children

Although Wekraft's school visits and in-person programmes allowed the company to engage directly with children and parents, the approach limited the number of learners it could reach.

This prompted the development of SkillSeed, a digital platform launched towards the end of 2025.

Designed for children and young people aged six to 18, SkillSeed uses interactive activities to help learners explore their interests and discover potential career paths.

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A child who develops an interest in medicine, for example, may be introduced to age-appropriate books, videos and other learning materials related to the profession.

However, the platform does not treat a child's interests as permanent career choices.

Nkumbuye recognises that children's ambitions can change as they encounter new ideas and opportunities.

A learner who wants to become a doctor at 12 may later discover an interest in engineering, technology or another field.

This is why exposing children to a wide range of possibilities remains central to the platform.

"We want children to see as many possibilities as possible and then make informed choices," Nkumbuye said.

SkillSeed also connects learners with professionals and mentors who can answer questions about their respective fields.

According to Nkumbuye, Wekraft's broader programme, including in-person activities and mentorship, has reached more than 2,000 children, while the digital platform has attracted more than 1,000 users.

The company offered free access to the platform for nearly a year while testing and refining its model. It now plans to introduce a fee of approximately Rwf7,000.

What children and parents are learning

Some children who have used SkillSeed say it has introduced them to career possibilities they had not previously considered.

Jesse Shema Kabasha, a student at SOS Children's Village Rwanda, said the platform had helped him reflect on his interests and think more carefully about his future.

"The career guidance gave me ideas to explore, including possibilities I had not considered before," he said.

Mars Ira, another learner at SOS Children's Village Rwanda, said the experience encouraged him to explore opportunities beyond the professions he already knew.

"The profiling gave me ideas that I can investigate further and discuss with people who can guide me," he said.

Beyond helping learners, the platform also seeks to give parents a better understanding of their children's interests and strengths.

Sonia Ruton Ndasheja, a parent whose child uses SkillSeed, said the platform could help families initiate conversations about what their children enjoy, what they are good at and which skills they may want to develop.

Such conversations can help parents identify opportunities to nurture their children's interests.

For example, a parent who notices a child's growing interest in technology may seek activities that allow them to explore it further. Similarly, a child interested in animals could benefit from visiting places where they can learn more about them.

The platform is also designed to allow parents to follow activities completed, books read and other aspects of their children's learning journey.

Learning beyond the screen

While SkillSeed uses technology to reach more learners, Nkumbuye emphasised that career exploration should not be limited to digital activities.

Children are also encouraged to participate in practical exercises that allow them to build, experiment and apply what they learn.

For instance, a learner interested in engineering may be challenged to construct a bridge using simple materials available at home.

They can then submit their work through the platform and receive feedback or recognition.

Wekraft also organises workplace visits and excursions, allowing children to interact with professionals and experience different working environments.

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Nkumbuye acknowledged concerns about children's screen time but argued that technology is increasingly becoming part of how young people learn and work.

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For him, what matters most is how children use it.

Expanding access to career exploration

Despite the opportunities offered by digital learning, access to technology remains a challenge.

Not every child has a smartphone, tablet or reliable internet connection, potentially limiting the reach of platforms such as SkillSeed.

To address this, Wekraft is developing an outreach programme to collect used phones, laptops and tablets from individuals and organisations.

The devices would be refurbished and distributed to children or schools that need them.

The company is also exploring ways to reduce the amount of data required to access the platform.

Another priority is expanding its network of mentors, including professionals in the Rwandan diaspora.

A doctor living abroad, for example, could help a young person in Rwanda understand what it takes to pursue a medical career. Engineers, artists, entrepreneurs and other professionals could offer similar guidance.

Nkumbuye said mentors are vetted before joining the programme, with some volunteering their time to support learners.

Fred Tumusiime, Education Operations Manager at SOS Children's Village Rwanda, said career guidance is particularly valuable when it helps young people discover opportunities beyond the professions they already know.

"SkillSeed offers a structured way to begin that exploration through learner profiling and personalised suggestions," he said.

However, Tumusiime emphasised that technology should complement, rather than replace, conversations with teachers, families and career advisers.

For Wekraft, this distinction reflects the purpose of introducing children to career possibilities early.

While a digital platform can recommend reading materials, suggest career paths and connect learners with mentors, it cannot decide what a child should become.

Nor does Nkumbuye believe it should.

"Kids are not limited to one thing. They can do multiple things."

Ultimately, he believes the priority is to give children opportunities to discover their interests and abilities before they face decisions that could shape the rest of their lives.