Central Africa: 'Rwanda Has Been a Second Home to Me' - Antino Jackson

When American point guard Antino Jackson first stepped onto the court at Lycée de Kigali Gymnasium in 2024, he probably never imagined how deeply Rwanda would become part of his basketball journey.

The atmosphere, energy and fans standing close to the action reminded him of Rucker Park, the legendary streetball court in Harlem, New York.

"Rwanda has been like a second home to me. When I first got here, I played my first game in the LDK (Lycée de Kigali Gymnasium) against Will Perry and the Patriots. I've never played at Rucker Park, but the atmosphere, the energy, and the court itself definitely gave me those Rucker Park vibes," he told Times Sport.

The 30-year-old arrived in Rwanda in 2024, joining Rwanda Energy Group (REG BBC), before moving to APR a season later. His defining moment came in 2025/2026 when he joined RSSB Tigers, captained the side and helped them become the first Rwandan club to win the Basketball Africa League (BAL).

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Now back at APR for the 2027 season, Jackson reflects on a journey of adjustments, bold decisions and historic achievements.

Finding his feet at REG

Jackson's introduction to Rwandan basketball was challenging as he adjusted to the league's physicality, officiating and playing style.

"When I was with REG, I feel like I was one of the hotheads in the league early on. I was still adjusting to the physicality, the referees, and just the style of play in general," he recalls.

Despite the challenges, he enjoyed playing alongside talented teammates and gradually established himself.

"I didn't want to come in and just play cool ball. Every single night, whether it was practice or a game, I wanted to earn everything. I wanted to compete, bring energy, and make my presence felt," he says.

REG eventually lost to APR in the semifinals, but Jackson considers the experience an important foundation for his career in Rwanda.

His growing influence opened two opportunities: representing Rwanda internationally and joining reigning champions APR.

However, the move required patience. After averaging 18 points and seven assists at REG, Jackson found himself coming off the bench during his early games at APR.

"I went from averaging 18 points and seven assists to coming off the bench after my first few games. A lot of people didn't understand it. Some thought my game had changed or that I had gotten worse, but the reality was that I had joined a winning culture," he explains.

He embraced his new responsibilities, eventually winning his first professional championship.

"I had to understand my role, adjust, and buy into something bigger than myself," he adds.

Making history with RSSB Tigers

Although he had the option to remain at APR, Jackson wanted a different challenge ahead of the 2025/2026 season. He insists his departure was a professional decision, without any hard feelings.

"After winning a Rwandan championship with APR and missing out on the BAL, I knew that year I needed to roll the dice," he says.

That decision took him to RSSB Tigers, where he experienced the most memorable chapter of his Rwandan career.

When he joined, he did not know a BAL opportunity would eventually come his way, but he remained prepared.

"I had a plan, from representing the national team to eventually getting my chance to play in the BAL. Through all the uncertainty, the wins, and the losses, I stayed ready. I was prepared for that opportunity, and when it finally came, humbly speaking, I executed!" he says.

As captain, Jackson helped guide the Tigers to a historic BAL triumph, making them the first Rwandan club to win the continental competition.

Reflecting on his journey, he believes players are sometimes judged without consideration of their responsibilities and sacrifices.

"Sometimes people judge your production without understanding your role, your sacrifices, or the bigger picture," he says.

ALSO READ: BAL 2026: Jackson Jr. hits game-winner as Tigers down Petro de Luanda

Putting on Rwanda jersey

The BAL triumph earned the Tigers a place at the FIBA Intercontinental Cup in Beijing, China, making them the first Rwandan club to compete in the tournament. They finished fourth despite injuries and player absences.

"We didn't have a full roster. We had guys out, guys dealing with injuries, and a lot of adversity to overcome. But regardless of the circumstances, we continued to fight, compete, and represent on the world stage!" Jackson says.

He describes the experience as a privilege and another opportunity to showcase Rwandan basketball internationally.

"Experiences like that remind you how much bigger the game is than just basketball. I'm grateful to have been part of it," he adds.

Aiso read: Antino hopes Rytas experience gives Tigers an edge

Back to APR with unfinished business

Having made history with the Tigers, Jackson has returned to APR with ambitions of helping the club defend its domestic title and represent Rwanda in the BAL.

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He respects the club's demanding environment and the collective effort behind its winning culture.

"The preparation those guys receive every day is serious. From the front office to Coach James (Maye Jr.), the physiotherapists, and everyone involved, it's a very structured and demanding program. Everyone has a role," he notes.

Jackson says his journey has taught him that things do not always unfold as planned.

"Things don't always happen the way we plan or envision them. It's all about God's timing," he says.

He is ready to contribute in any role, whether scoring, defending, leading or doing the little things that do not appear on the statistics sheet.

"I'm happy to be back, and I'm looking forward to what we can accomplish together!"

From his first game at LDK to captaining a historic BAL-winning side, Jackson's journey has been one of constant evolution. Now, he returns to APR with a continental title behind him and a country he proudly calls his second home.