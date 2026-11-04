Rwanda: Kameni Turns Focus On Al Hilal After Marines Heroics

Rayon Sports striker Herman Junior Kameni has set his sights on Tuesday's highly anticipated BK Pro League clash against Sudanese giants Al Hilal after inspiring the Blues to a 2-1 victory over Marines FC at Umuganda Stadium on Sunday.

The Cameroonian forward scored in both halves to secure maximum points for Rayon Sports, taking his tally to five goals and moving to the top of the league's scoring chart.

Fresh from being named Man of the Match, Kameni described the Al Hilal encounter as a major test but insisted Rayon Sports are determined to win.

"It is a big game, but we have to win," he said.

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The 24-year-old urged his teammates to carry the momentum from Sunday's victory into the midweek showdown.

"We got three important points and now we need to remain resilient against Al Hilal, who are one of the big teams," he said.

"It is important that we remain consistent in the league, take each game as it comes, and stay focused."

Kameni also credited the supporters for their contribution to the team's performances, urging them to turn up in large numbers against the Sudanese side.

"I want to thank our fans for the support they have given us. I ask them to come again and support us because they motivate us and give us confidence on the pitch," he added.

The forward opened the scoring in the 14th minute against Marines before completing his brace in the 71st minute to seal the 2-1 victory.

His latest performance further underlines his growing importance to Rayon Sports, having quickly established himself as one of the league's most dangerous attacking players since joining the club.

The clash against Al Hilal offers the Blues an opportunity to build on their winning momentum against one of the region's most established sides.

For Kameni, the mission is straightforward: maintain consistency, reward the supporters' faith and secure another important result.

The BK Pro League enters another round of midweek action before taking a break for the international window, during which Amavubi will return to national-team duty.

Matchday 8 fixtures

Tuesday, November 3

Kigali FC vs Mukura VS - Kigali Pelé Stadium, 4:00 p.m.

APR FC vs Gasogi United - Kigali Pelé Stadium, 7:00 p.m.

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Wednesday, November 4