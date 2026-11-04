Nigeria: Atiku Arrives Sokoto Amid Campaign Dispute As Adc Urges Nigerians to Reject APC

Atiku Abubakar arrived in Sokoto for the ADC's presidential campaign launch, with his entourage delayed by traffic as supporters gathered along the airport route.

Atiku Abubakar arrived in Sokoto on Wednesday for the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential campaign launch, despite a dispute between the party and the state government over campaign facilities.

His arrival coincided with a call by the ADC for Nigerians to draw lessons from Tuesday's United States midterm elections and vote out President Bola Tinubu's All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

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Atiku's campaign spokesperson, Phrank Shaibu, confirmed his arrival to PREMIUM TIMES, saying the event was proceeding as planned.

"The event is proceeding. Nothing is stopping us, like His Excellency said yesterday, that he is coming to Sokoto. He has landed," Mr Shaibu said in a voice message.

He said the entourage encountered heavy traffic after leaving the airport, where supporters had gathered to welcome the former vice president.

"We landed since 1 p.m. One and a half hours later, we are still in the traffic because of the mammoth crowd that has thronged the airport to receive him," he said.

Photographs and videos shared with PREMIUM TIMES by the campaign showed people gathered along sections of the route, with vehicles and motorcycles moving through congested roads near the Welcome to Sokoto arch.

LEADERSHIP reported that Atiku was accompanied by former Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal, Senator Abdul Ningi and the ADC governorship candidate in the state, Manir Dan'iya.

The campaign launch was scheduled for 5 p.m. at the party's state campaign office.

Dispute over campaign facilities

The ADC had accused the Sokoto State Government of obstructing its campaign activities, including sealing an office, restricting access to public facilities and failing to prevent attacks on opposition supporters.

The state government has disputed allegations of political intimidation, while the Department of State Services (DSS) denied Mr Atiku's allegation that it was recruiting protesters to disrupt the campaign.

'Draw lessons from US elections'

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC described Tuesday's US midterm elections as a rejection of the ruling Republican Party's leadership and economic policies.

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"Americans have shown that when politicians become arrogant, when policies punish ordinary people, and when those in power mistake popularity for a permanent licence to govern, the ballot box remains the ultimate instrument of accountability," the statement said.

The party urged Nigerians to assess the Tinubu administration's record on the cost of living, insecurity and employment rather than base their electoral choices on political loyalties or personalities.

"We cannot continue to complain about the cost of living while voting for a President who has made life unaffordable. We cannot demand security while rewarding failure," it said.

The ADC also repeated its promises on affordability, security and employment under the slogans "Make Nigeria Affordable Again", "Make Nigeria Safe Again" and "Give Nigerians Jobs Again".

Atiku has previously proposed changes to electricity tariffs, while the party has outlined proposals on taxation, healthcare and other sectors.

"If Americans can use their votes to demand better, Nigerians can do the same. In 2027, let our votes speak louder than the APC-induced suffering," the statement said.