Somalia: Somaliland's Envoy Pays Courtesy Visit to Ethiopian Ambassador Teshome Shunde

Hargeisa — Somaliland's representative-designate to Ethiopia, Sharmarke Gelle, paid a courtesy visit to Ethiopian Ambassador Teshome Shunde at the Ethiopian mission in Somaliland as he prepared to begin his assignment in Addis Ababa, Gelle said on Wednesday.

In a statement posted on X, Gelle thanked Shunde for the reception and expressed his commitment to strengthening relations between the two countries.

"It was a true pleasure to be received by my brother, H.E. Amb. Teshome Shunde, at the Ethiopian Mission in Somaliland," Gelle wrote.

"I sincerely thank you, Ambassador, and the sisterly Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia for your warmth and encouraging wishes as I begin my assignment in Addis Ababa."

Gelle emphasised the importance of trust and mutual respect in sustaining diplomatic relations.

"The strength of relations between nations rests not on geography alone, but on the mutual respect and trust cultivated by those who steward them," he said.

The ambassador-designate pledged to work closely with his Ethiopian counterparts to strengthen ties between the two countries and their peoples.

"I am honored to carry that responsibility forward, and I look forward to working hand in hand to further strengthen the enduring bonds of friendship between our two nations and peoples," he added.

(Reporting by HornDiplomat News Desk)