Ghana: Church of Pentecost Equips Youth for Political Leadership

The Church of Pentecost (CoP) Youth Ministry has held a three-day Political Chamber Conference at the Pentecost Convention Centre (PCC), bringing together political leaders, clergy and young people to discuss the role of Christian values in national leadership and governance.

Held on the theme, "Called to Lead: Kingdom Values in Shaping Nations," the conference sought to equip young people with the knowledge, values and capacity to participate meaningfully in leadership and national development.

It featured discussions on political leadership, governance, spiritual preparedness and the responsibilities of Christians in public office.

The CoP Youth Director, Apostle Dr Ebenezer Hagan, urged aspiring political leaders to develop their spiritual capacity, saying effective leadership required more than competence and good intentions.

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He said leadership and spirituality were inseparable, warning that leaders who lacked spiritual strength could turn to mediums and spiritists for help, thereby worsening their challenges.

The Chief of Staff, Dr Julius Debrah, also encouraged young people not to allow their backgrounds or electoral setbacks to discourage them from pursuing leadership positions.

Drawing on his personal experience, he said he did not come from a privileged political background and had lost his first parliamentary election before being appointed a regional minister.

He urged participants to remain focused, build relationships and use opportunities in public office to serve the entire citizenry rather than narrow political or personal interests.

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, urged participants to discover their talents, identify their strengths and develop their abilities to prepare themselves for leadership roles.

He encouraged them not to be limited by their backgrounds or present circumstances but to recognise their potential and take advantage of opportunities to grow.

He also emphasised the importance of continuous learning, acquiring relevant skills and using their talents to make meaningful contributions to society.

The Member of Parliament for Ofoase-Ayirebi, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, challenged aspiring leaders to develop the competence required to govern effectively, saying winning elections alone was not enough.

He urged young people to build their skills, demonstrate their abilities through smaller responsibilities and prepare themselves for higher public office.

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The former Minister of Education and Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, shared his journey from a humble background to becoming an educationist and political leader, urging the youth to see challenges as opportunities to build resilience.

A legal practitioner, Ms Vida Agyekum Acheampong, encouraged Christians to participate actively in politics while upholding their principles.

The conference formed part of the Youth Ministry's efforts to encourage young Christians to take an active interest in national affairs and apply kingdom values in their leadership responsibilities.