Ghana: Leadership Is About Impact, Not Titles - Rev. Wengham

The General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God, Ghana, Rev. Stephen Wengham, has urged Christian ministers to focus on transforming lives and communities rather than pursuing high positions in the church.

He said effective leadership was measured by the impact one made and the lives one touched, rather than the title or position one occupied.

Rev. Wengham was speaking at the retirement service of the Head Pastor of Revival Restoration Centre, Assemblies of God, at Roman Ridge in Accra, Apostle Alex Kwaku Nkrumah, and his wife, Rev. Mrs Elizabeth Nkrumah, last Saturday.

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As chairman of the occasion, he said Apostle Nkrumah's ministry demonstrated that pastors serving at the local church level could make significant contributions to the growth of the church and transform lives without necessarily occupying the highest ecclesiastical offices.

"Leadership is not position. Leadership is the ability to make an impact and influence your immediate environment," he said.

Rev. Wengham observed that not every minister could become a General Superintendent or regional superintendent, just as not everyone could rise to the highest positions in public institutions.

He, therefore, urged ministers to discover their calling and remain committed to making a difference wherever they found themselves.

Citing Apostle Nkrumah's church-planting efforts as an example of purposeful leadership, he disclosed that the retiring pastor had established 41 churches.

"He has opened 41 churches. He challenges me so much," he said.

He also encouraged young people to be patient, remain humble and trust God through life's challenges, noting that personal growth and effective ministry required discipline and submission to God's guidance.

The Newtown District Pastor of the Assemblies of God, Rev. Eugene Anim, also paid tribute to the retiring couple for their commitment to church planting, missions, prayer and the training of church workers.

He said Apostle Nkrumah and his wife had served the church faithfully by supporting the establishment of congregations and encouraging men and women to attend Bible school.

Rev. Anim particularly commended their commitment to missions, saying they dedicated a month each year to visiting communities in the hinterland to preach, teach and establish churches.

He urged younger ministers to emulate Apostle Nkrumah's dedication and commitment to building a lasting legacy for the church.

The retirement service, held under the theme, "KAVOD: A Steward's Honour," celebrated the couple's contribution to the Assemblies of God and society after decades of Christian ministry.

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Apostle Nkrumah, who said he was called into ministry in 1982, founded the Revival Restoration Centre in 1990.

His ministry has also been credited with reaching 217 communities, organising free medical outreaches for 20 years and raising more than 35 frontline pastors.

In his retirement message, Apostle Nkrumah urged young ministers to remain faithful to the word of God and make service to humanity central to their calling.

He cautioned ministers against using scripture to justify their personal opinions, saying the word of God should instead guide their conduct and relationships with others.

"Their lives must speak what they preach. When you speak the word, your word cannot be separated from your life," he said.

The ceremony brought together clergy, church members and other dignitaries to celebrate the couple's years of dedicated service.