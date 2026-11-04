Uganda: Former Uganda Military Capo Arrested

UGANDA has arrested former deputy military chief and presidential adviser Peter Elwelu over allegations of involvement in activities aimed at destabilising the country.

Acting military spokesman Chris Magezi said Elwelu, whom he described as a "renegade" officer, was arrested on Monday evening and would be charged in court.

The arrest comes days after Uganda's defence chief, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, announced that he had stripped Elwelu of his lieutenant general rank and demoted him to a private.

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Elwelu has not commented on the allegations.

Elwelu rose to prominence in 2016 when he oversaw a deadly military raid on the palace of a regional king accused of leading a separatist movement. He was subsequently appointed army chief.

He later rose to become the deputy chief of defence forces before being named presidential adviser.

In May 2024, the US government imposed sanctions on him over alleged human rights abuses, including extrajudicial killings committed by government forces. He retired from the military in August 2025.

On Monday, the military spokesman said security forces had recently recovered 15 guns in his possession, military fatigues and two pick-up trucks.

Last week, Kainerugaba accused Elwelu of stockpiling weapons and organising activities against the government.

He ordered the former army boss to surrender, warning that anyone helping him evade arrest would face "serious consequences".

"We have recovered a lot of arms and ammunition from his house. He has hours to surrender before we declare him a rebel and deal with him," said Kainerugaba, who is the son of President Yoweri Museveni, as well as being the country's defence chief.

He also said that 20 former soldiers allegedly linked to Elwelu had been arrested.

Elwelu's family has rejected the allegations.