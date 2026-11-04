Ghana: GPHA Fire and Safety, Lcb Worldwide Win 2026 Corporate Games

The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) Fire and Safety Team and LCB Worldwide Ghana have emerged champions of the Tema and Accra Zones, respectively, of the 2026 LCB Corporate Games.

The two teams were crowned winners after impressive performances at the grand finale of the fifth edition of the competition held at Mexico Park, Community Two, Tema, on Saturday.

In the Tema Zone final, GPHA Fire and Safety edged the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) 1-0 to clinch the ultimate title, while LCB Worldwide Ghana thrashed the Ghana Immigration Service 5-0 to win the Accra Zone.

In the final standings, LCB Worldwide Ghana placed first in the Accra Zone, followed by the Ghana Immigration Service and Manna Team in second and third positions, respectively.

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GPHA Fire and Safety topped the Tema Zone, with GNFS and Wilmar Africa finishing second and third, respectively.

The champions in both zones received GH₵20,000 each, while the first runners-up took home GH₵10,000 each. The third-placed teams received GH₵5,000 each.

Individual awards were also presented, with the tournament's top scorer receiving GH₵2,000 and the Best Goalkeeper taking home GH₵1,000.

A total of 16 teams, comprising eight each from the Accra and Tema zones, participated in the competition.

Speaking to the media, a representative of the Human Resource Department of LCB Worldwide, Mr Solomon Dwamena Aboagye, expressed satisfaction with the tournament's success and said the company was committed to expanding the competition to attract more corporate organisations.

Mr Aboagye disclosed that the event was fully sponsored by LCB Worldwide Ghana and was hopeful that the company would sustain the initiative and increase the prize money in future editions.

The LCB Corporate Games seeks to promote teamwork, camaraderie and professional relationships among businesses, particularly those in the ports and shipping industry.

LCB Worldwide Ghana, which has operated in the country since 2017, is also involved in fumigation and disinfection services at the ports and other designated points of entry and exit, under a contract with the Ministry of Health.