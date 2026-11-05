South Africa: The Voting Is Over, Meet the Power Brokers Who Will Negotiate Your City's Coalition

More than 100 municipalities could be governed by coalitions. These party leaders will probably decide who runs them.

With projections that South Africa could end up with 110 hung councils as results are finalised this week, attention will quickly turn to who will negotiate coalition agreements for the major parties.

Both the ANC and DA are reportedly centralising negotiations at head office rather than leaving it to provincial or regional structures to hammer out agreements.

At a central level, it is possible to negotiate across councils to trade for your positions and, more importantly, to embed your electoral values and promises in final coalition agreements.

For the ANC, this is difficult. Regional blocs asserted their rights as the party's philosophy of democratic centralism struggled in the candidate selection process, as we reported here. The regional power bloc in Johannesburg, for example, "forgot" to include Reverend Frank Chikane, the reformist wing's choice for the city mayoralty.

If the party succeeds in securing a centralised negotiating team, it is likely to include party head of education David Makhura; secretary-general Fikile Mbalula; the general manager, Febé Potgieter; and the head of elections, Mdumiseni Ntuli, who is also Chief Whip at Parliament.

The ANC will struggle to centralise coalition negotiations if it loses too much power, as local blocs will want...