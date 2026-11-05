Rwanda: What's At Stake for Rwanda As COP31 Approaches?

As countries prepare for another round of global climate negotiations, Rwanda is heading to the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) with significant interests at stake and expectations that previous international commitments will translate into meaningful action.

The summit, scheduled for November 9 to 20 in Antalya, Türkiye, comes at a critical moment for developing countries seeking greater international support to address the growing consequences of climate change.

For Rwanda, the outcome of the talks could have far-reaching implications for its climate ambitions, economic resilience and efforts to protect communities increasingly exposed to extreme weather events.

Ahead of the summit, the Rwanda Environment Management Authority (REMA) shared with The New Times the country's key negotiating priorities and the outcomes it hopes to secure.

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The climate finance question

At the heart of Rwanda's expectations is the question of whether wealthy nations will deliver on their financial commitments to help developing countries confront climate change.

Rwanda will advocate for a clear roadmap to deliver the $300 billion in annual climate finance by 2035, a target agreed upon at COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, in 2024.

The commitment forms part of the New Collective Quantified Goal on Climate Finance, under which developed countries are expected to take the lead in mobilising financial resources for developing nations.

However, for countries such as Rwanda, the challenge extends beyond agreeing on financial targets. It is also about ensuring that promised resources are actually mobilised and made accessible to countries that need them.

According to REMA, Rwanda will push for a greater share of international public climate finance to be directed towards adaptation, particularly in vulnerable developing countries and least developed countries.

Adaptation financing supports efforts to reduce vulnerability to climate impacts, including floods, droughts and other extreme weather events.

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Building resilience to climate shocks

Another major issue for Rwanda is the implementation of the Global Goal on Adaptation (GGA), an international framework intended to strengthen countries' ability to withstand the effects of climate change.

Rwanda will support efforts to operationalise the 59 adaptation indicators adopted at COP30, particularly through the development of clear methodologies and supporting technical guidance.

These indicators are designed to help countries measure progress in adapting to climate change and track the support available for adaptation efforts.

Rwanda will particularly emphasise the importance of indicators that monitor the provision of financial and technical assistance to developing countries.

The negotiations will also examine progress towards implementing the commitment made at COP30 to at least triple adaptation finance by 2035.

For Rwanda, stronger international action on adaptation could provide additional opportunities to build resilience in sectors and communities vulnerable to climate-related disruptions.

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Opportunities in carbon markets

Beyond seeking international financial support, Rwanda is also looking to strengthen its position in emerging carbon markets.

According to REMA, the country will use COP31 to demonstrate its readiness to participate in high-integrity carbon trading arrangements.

Rwanda intends to engage in discussions on Article 6.2 of the Paris Agreement, which provides a framework for countries to cooperate through bilateral arrangements involving internationally transferred emission reductions.

Carbon markets allow verified reductions or removals of greenhouse gas emissions to be converted into tradable carbon credits.

One carbon credit generally represents one tonne of carbon dioxide equivalent reduced or removed from the atmosphere.

Governments, companies and other organisations can purchase these credits, potentially generating revenue for projects that reduce emissions or remove carbon from the atmosphere.

For Rwanda, progress in this area could open up new financing opportunities for climate-related investments while supporting its emissions reduction ambitions.

Securing support for climate-related losses

The negotiations will also have implications for Rwanda's efforts to access international support for losses and damage caused by climate change.

The Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage was established to assist vulnerable developing countries experiencing the adverse consequences of climate change.

Unlike adaptation financing, which supports efforts to prepare for and reduce climate risks, loss and damage financing addresses climate-related harm that has already occurred or cannot be avoided.

According to REMA, Rwanda has submitted two proposals to the fund and has received its first support through the Santiago Network, which provides technical assistance to vulnerable developing countries.

The country will seek opportunities to access additional support to address climate-related losses and damage.

The issue is particularly important for developing countries that face growing climate risks despite having contributed relatively little to historical global greenhouse gas emissions.

The transition to cleaner energy

Rwanda will also seek progress on international cooperation aimed at accelerating emissions reductions and supporting the transition towards cleaner energy.

The country will emphasise the importance of the Mitigation Work Programme, particularly its role in facilitating implementation, technology transfer, capacity-building and access to finance.

Rwanda also supports calls for a just transition away from unabated fossil fuels, provided that developing countries receive adequate financial and technical support.

A just transition seeks to ensure that the shift towards low-carbon economies does not leave workers, businesses and vulnerable communities behind.

For developing countries, access to affordable technologies and financing remains an important consideration in pursuing cleaner energy while supporting economic development.

A growing climate debt dilemma

While countries prepare to negotiate new commitments, climate experts are warning that existing debt burdens could undermine the ability of vulnerable nations to respond effectively to climate change.

The concerns were raised during a Climate Café organised ahead of COP31 by Media for Environment, Science, Health and Agriculture (MESHA), in partnership with ActionAid International.

The discussions drew on an ActionAid report examining the relationship between sovereign debt and climate action.

According to the report, 93.5 per cent of the 65 countries ranked among the world's most climate-vulnerable are either experiencing debt distress or face a significant risk of it.

The report, based on analysis conducted with Development Finance International, examined domestic revenues, sovereign debt, national budgets and climate plans in the 65 countries.

It found that debt repayment obligations were severely limiting governments' ability to finance climate action.

According to the analysis, these climate-vulnerable countries spend an amount equivalent to approximately 65 per cent of their government revenues on debt repayments.

The report further suggests that debt cancellation could free up sufficient resources to finance their unconditional nationally determined contributions (NDCs) six times over.

NDCs are the national climate action plans that countries submit under the Paris Agreement, outlining their commitments to reduce emissions and adapt to climate change.

The findings highlight a wider concern among developing countries: whether international climate financing arrangements are helping them confront climate risks or adding to already significant financial pressures.

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Why the form of climate finance matters

Teresa Anderson, Global Lead on Climate Justice at ActionAid International, warned that climate finance provided through loans could worsen the financial situation of already indebted countries.

"Loans should not be counted as climate support when they deepen debt distress and divert public resources," she said.

Anderson noted that around two-thirds of the funding reported as climate finance by developed countries had been provided through loans rather than grants.

She argued that relying increasingly on loans and private financing, rather than grants, risks deepening debt problems in vulnerable developing countries.

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Her concerns reflect a broader debate over not only how much climate finance wealthy countries provide, but also the terms under which it is delivered.

Climate finance is expected to feature prominently across several negotiating tracks at COP31.

Anderson also called for the establishment of a Just Transition Mechanism that would support countries, workers and communities affected by the shift away from fossil fuels and other high-emission activities.

"COP31 must now establish the Mechanism and make it effective. The Mechanism needs to really protect and provide for workers, women and communities as they navigate the opportunities and challenges of climate action," she said.

Africa seeks clarity on adaptation funding

The African Group of Negotiators (AGN) has proposed a supplementary agenda item at COP31 to seek clarity on how countries intend to deliver the commitment made at COP30 to triple adaptation finance.

Anderson said that while the commitment represented progress, the amount pledged remained insufficient to address the scale of climate-related challenges facing developing countries.

"Wealthy countries must be clear on their delivery plans for the already insufficient finance commitments under the New Collective Quantified Goal," she said.

She also urged greater investment in agroecology, describing it as a climate solution capable of supporting both adaptation and mitigation while improving farmers' incomes, health, land rights and biodiversity.

"For implementation, increase grants, reject debt, increase direct financing for local farmer- and women-led organisations, and endorse a progressive approach to shifting subsidies," Anderson said.

Energy transition under scrutiny

Energy transition is another issue expected to feature in the discussions, with the COP31 leadership seeking progress towards a new electrification target.

However, climate campaigners are calling for stronger action to ensure that energy transition commitments lead to meaningful reductions in fossil fuel dependence.

"Technologies or carbon offsets that allow fossil fuel companies to continue extracting and emitting are not substitutes for a rapid transition away from fossil fuels," Anderson said.