Rwanda: Extreme Weather Threatens Future of Mobile Connectivity, Report Warns

The growing frequency and intensity of extreme weather events are raising serious concerns about the future reliability of mobile connectivity, as telecommunications operators face mounting pressure to protect critical infrastructure from climate-related disruptions.

A new report by the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) warns that storms, flooding and disruptions to electricity supply could increasingly undermine mobile network operations, with significant consequences for businesses, communities and emergency services that depend on reliable communication.

The report, Futureproofing Connectivity: Assessing Climate Risk and Resilience in Telecommunications, published on November 3, highlights the growing financial and operational challenges facing mobile operators as climate risks intensify.

According to the findings, climate-related damage to mobile network infrastructure could cost operators an estimated $3.1 billion annually by 2050, up from approximately $1.7 billion today.

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The projected increase of about 80 per cent reflects the growing cost of repairing and replacing mobile cell-site infrastructure damaged by severe storms and floods.

Beyond the financial implications, the report warns that severe weather-related outages could affect approximately 280 million telecommunications users annually by mid-century, compared with just under 215 million currently.

John Giusti, GSMA Chief Regulatory Officer, said mobile connectivity has become indispensable to modern society, making network resilience increasingly important.

"Mobile connectivity is essential infrastructure. Whether responding to extreme weather, power failures or other major disruptions, people, businesses and emergency services depend heavily on mobile networks."

He noted that operators are already investing substantially in strengthening their networks, but the risks are becoming more complex.

"Operators continue to make huge investments in ensuring network resilience, as the threats are becoming more complex and interconnected. Severe weather is already costing the industry billions of dollars, and those costs are set to rise substantially. Building resilience will require a coordinated effort amongst operators, governments and the wider ecosystem."

The report estimates that more than 50 countries recorded an average of 150 telecommunications outages annually between 2022 and 2024 that coincided with major storms or floods.

Under projected mid-century climate conditions, the number of annual outages could rise to approximately 170, potentially affecting millions more users.

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Storms pose the biggest financial threat

Severe storms account for the largest share of estimated weather-related damage to mobile infrastructure, costing operators approximately $1 billion annually.

River flooding accounts for another $577 million, while coastal flooding contributes approximately $124 million.

The report projects that storm-related damage will increase faster than other categories, with its share of estimated weather-related repair costs rising from 59 per cent today to approximately 76 per cent by 2050.

By then, damage caused by storms alone could cost mobile operators about $2.4 billion annually.

Such damage can include collapsed or weakened telecommunications towers, flooded equipment and disruptions to infrastructure essential for maintaining network services.

However, the report identifies electricity supply as one of the most significant vulnerabilities facing mobile networks.

In many cases, extreme weather causes network outages not through direct damage to telecommunications equipment, but by interrupting power supplies.

Mobile sites depend on electricity to operate, while backup power systems can maintain services for only a limited period.

This makes the restoration of mobile connectivity dependent not only on network operators but also on electricity providers, fuel suppliers, transport services and public authorities.

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The report cautions that its financial projections are conservative, covering repairs and replacement of mobile tower infrastructure while excluding damage to fixed networks and risks associated with wildfires, surface flooding and extreme heat.

The estimates also exclude indirect costs such as lost revenue, customer compensation, service restoration, increased energy and cooling requirements, and rising insurance premiums.

Consequently, the overall financial impact of climate-related disruptions on the telecommunications industry could be considerably higher.

Gaps in operators' preparedness

Although mobile operators have taken steps to strengthen their networks, the report reveals significant gaps in their preparedness for future climate risks.

The GSMA found that 97 per cent of surveyed operators had introduced network resilience programmes, but considerably fewer had specifically incorporated climate change risks into those measures.

Only 21 per cent of operators reported that their vegetation management programmes were designed with climate risks in mind, while 41 per cent said the same about backup power maintenance.

Vegetation management involves controlling trees and other plant growth around telecommunications infrastructure to minimise the risk of damage, particularly during storms.

The findings suggest that while operators have established measures to protect their networks, future climate projections are not yet consistently shaping infrastructure planning and maintenance.

The research was based on interviews with 14 operators and other stakeholders, a survey completed by 29 operators, eight country case studies and economic modelling.

The case studies covered Kenya, South Africa, The Bahamas, Bangladesh, Chile, Spain, Türkiye and the United States.

Call for coordinated action

In response to the growing threats, the GSMA is calling for stronger cooperation among governments, regulators, telecommunications operators and other critical infrastructure providers.

The association recommends that governments and regulators adopt policies that prioritise practical resilience outcomes rather than rigid technical requirements.

It also calls for greater flexibility in network design and investment, early consultation with industry stakeholders, coordinated planning across essential infrastructure sectors and clearly defined responsibilities during emergencies.

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According to the GSMA, regulatory frameworks should reflect the specific risks and operating conditions of individual markets while allowing operators to select appropriate technologies and prepare for future climate conditions.

The association also cautions against overlapping reporting requirements that increase administrative costs without necessarily improving network protection.

For operators, the GSMA recommends incorporating future weather projections into decisions about infrastructure locations, network design and equipment replacement.

Companies are also encouraged to improve their records of weather-related repair costs, outage duration and the number of user-hours lost during disruptions.

Such information could help determine whether preventive investments would be more cost-effective than repairing damaged infrastructure and restoring services after severe weather events.

Governments and regulators, meanwhile, are being urged to strengthen coordination with electricity providers, fuel suppliers, emergency services and other infrastructure operators to ensure faster restoration of connectivity during emergencies.

This includes enabling repair teams to access damaged sites and ensuring the availability of transport, fuel and electricity needed to restore services.

The GSMA further recommends that governments consider financial incentives, public funding or cost-recovery mechanisms where resilience requirements exceed operators' risk-based investment plans.