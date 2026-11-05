Nigeria: Tinubu, Atiku Step Up Scramble for Northern Votes

By Ahmed Tahir, Lafia; Nicholas Dekera, Sokoto; and Richard Ndoma, Calabar

The battle for northern votes ahead of the 2027 presidential election intensified yesterday as the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign team, led by President Bola Tinubu, and the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC) campaign team, led by Atiku Abubakar, made strong campaign promises to voters in Nasarawa and Sokoto states.

Tinubu, represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, urged voters to support only APC candidates and not split their votes with candidates of other parties. Speaking in Lafia, Nasarawa State, Shettima stressed that a vote for Tinubu would ensure more dividends of democracy for the people of the state and the country.

Atiku, who spoke at the flag-off of the ADC campaign rally in Sokoto, alleged that APC members were going round villages in northern Nigeria to buy voters' cards in an attempt to manipulate the electoral process.

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He, however, charged northerners to come out en masse and vote as if it were Judgment Day, stressing that he would not allow President Tinubu and the APC to rig him out in 2027 as he alleged happened in 2023.

Meanwhile, hoodlums attacked the motorcade of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, and his running mate, Alhaji Rabiu Kwankwaso, in Calabar, Cross River State.

The attackers, suspected to be thugs from one of the rival parties in the state, reportedly pelted the convoy with stones and other objects, damaging some of the vehicles. However, neither Obi nor Kwankwaso was injured in the incident.

Tinubu Rallies Nasarawa For Straight-ticket APC Victory

Vice President Kashim Shettima, who led a high-powered APC delegation to Lafia for the party's presidential campaign rally, urged voters in Nasarawa State to deliver a straight-ticket victory for the party in the 2027 general election.

Shettima, who represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the rally held at Lafia Square, said voting for Tinubu and other APC candidates would translate into more dividends of democracy for the people of the state and the country.

He said Nasarawa had benefited immensely from reforms at the centre, which had led to massive infrastructure development, not only in the state but across the North-Central zone.

Citing examples, Shettima pointed to the Lafia bypass linking the state to Benue and the Nasarawa-Plateau-Bauchi-Gombe highway project, whose groundbreaking took place recently.

He added that the Tinubu administration had placed Nasarawa at the centre of its Renewed Hope Agenda through investments in road infrastructure, education and solid minerals development.

He called for uniform voting for all candidates of the party in the general elections.

"APC from top to bottom, APC from bottom to top. We do not want a situation where they say vote for the president and not the governor, or vote for the governor and not the president, or the senator, or the House of Assembly. We want APC straight!" Shettima declared.

In his remarks, APC national chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, described Nasarawa as strategic to the party's electoral calculations in the North-Central and commended party stakeholders in the state for their unity and organisation.

On his part, Speaker Tajudeen Abbas said the relationship between the National Assembly and the Executive had never been better, noting that the synergy had resulted in the passage of 78 bills in three years in support of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The rally was also attended by Senator Ahmed Wadada, whose supporters chanted his name during the event, alongside other federal and state lawmakers, members of the Progressive Governors Forum and APC stakeholders from across the state's 13 local government areas.

I Won't Allow Tinubu, APC To Rig Me Out Like In 2023, Atiku Vows In Sokoto

In his own campaign speech in Sokoto, Atiku vowed that he would not allow President Tinubu and the APC to rig him out in the 2027 presidential election, as he alleged happened in 2023, and called on party faithful to mobilise their families, friends and well-wishers to resist any form of rigging.

The former vice president, who spoke partly in Hausa, said the party would ensure that every vote counted and was announced as cast.

He said: "I appeal to every one of you to come out, mobilise your families, your friends and all well-wishers. Vote massively, protect your vote and make sure your vote is counted and announced. We will not allow what happened in the last elections to happen anymore. We will not allow Tinubu and APC to rig us out like they did in 2023."

Atiku, who alleged that the state government had opposed the rally, thanked God that the flag-off took place despite what he described as intimidation.

"The state government never wanted this event to hold, but by the grace of God, we are here today. This is a great party and a great force in West Africa," he said.

He also reeled out his promises to Nigerians if elected in 2027, including tackling insecurity in every part of the country, restoring fuel subsidy to cushion hardship and reopening borders for legitimate trade with neighbouring countries, particularly in the North.

Atiku also alleged that APC members were going round villages in northern Nigeria to buy voters' cards in an attempt to manipulate the electoral process.

He urged Nigerians to come out in large numbers to vote and protect their votes during the forthcoming elections.

He warned that failure to turn out massively could create an opportunity for those allegedly buying voters' cards to manipulate the process and give the impression that the opposition lacked sufficient support in the North.

"Let us come out and vote as if it were Judgment Day. Come out in large numbers, protect your votes and escort them until they are secured.

"If you fail to turn out in large numbers, people will go from village to village buying voters' cards to create the impression that we do not have as many supporters as those in the South. Go out and cast your vote, and protect it," he said.

The former vice president said Sokoto was chosen for the campaign flag-off because of its historical and religious significance, describing the state as a centre of peace and peaceful coexistence in Nigeria.

"They said we would not come to Sokoto, but here we are. They said we would not hold the campaign rally, but we have come.

"I follow history, and I also believe in peaceful coexistence. Sokoto is a centre of peace, and people of all faiths understand the importance of Sokoto to Nigeria. That is why we decided to launch our campaign in Sokoto," he said.

Atiku promised that an ADC administration would tackle insecurity, reopen Nigeria's land borders and make Hajj and Christian pilgrimages affordable for Nigerians.

He also extended his condolences to families of those killed in various attacks across the country.

The ADC presidential candidate further urged Nigerians to come out with their families and vote for the party, describing participation in the electoral process as a civic responsibility and a paramount duty.

Atiku and his entourage arrived in Sokoto at about 1pm but did not reach the ADC State Secretariat, the venue of the campaign rally, until around 4:30pm, following the large crowd that turned out to welcome them.

Earlier, ADC National Chairman, Senator David Mark, said the mammoth crowd that welcomed the party from the airport to the campaign venue explained why the government was jittery.

He said: "I saw the mammoth crowd from the airport to this venue. Now I can see why the government was jittery for us to come here to hold this rally. If I were in government, I would also be afraid, this number of supporters."

The flag-off was attended by former Sokoto State governor, Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal; Senator Abdul Ahmed Ningi; the ADC governorship candidate in the state, Hon. Manir Muhammad Dan'iya; and other national leaders of the coalition.

LEADERSHIP reports that the event was earlier threatened by the sealing of the ADC campaign office by the Sokoto State Urban and Regional Planning Board over alleged planning approval violations, a move the party described as politically motivated.

Despite Convoy Attack In Calabar, Obi Vows To Unite Nigeria, Fight Insecurity

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) had a rough time during its campaign tour yesterday.

Hoodlums on Wednesday attacked the motorcade conveying the party's presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, and his running mate, Alhaji Rabiu Kwankwaso, at the Watt Market Roundabout in Calabar, Cross River State.

The attackers, suspected to be thugs from one of the opposition parties in the state, reportedly pelted the convoy with stones and other objects, damaging some of the vehicles. However, neither Obi nor Kwankwaso was injured in the incident.

The attack occurred on their way to a hotel opposite the U.J. Esuene Stadium, following a courtesy visit to the Obong of Calabar. They were scheduled to hold a town hall meeting with NDC stakeholders, supporters and party candidates.

The incident came hours after the police and other security operatives averted a possible clash between supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the NDC in Calabar.

The APC supporters, including members of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), had earlier taken to the streets and proceeded to Government House, where they were scheduled to meet with Governor Bassey Otu.

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The state Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Sunday Eitokpah Akata, confirmed both incidents, saying the Command had intensified surveillance to forestall any further breakdown of law and order.

On the attack on the NDC convoy, Akata disclosed that a suspect had been arrested.

"A suspect by name Victor Edet Yellow Duke, male, 27 years old, has been arrested," he said.

Despite the attack, Obi later addressed the town hall meeting, where he pledged to unite Nigeria, tackle kidnapping and other forms of insecurity, and fight corruption if elected president.

He stressed that his administration would prioritise national unity, security, education, healthcare and the welfare of citizens.

"Our commitment is to unite Nigeria. Nigeria today is not united. If we unite Nigeria today, we will have the strength to fight insecurity," he said.

On security, Obi said his administration would not tolerate the prevailing challenges, particularly kidnapping and attacks on schoolchildren.

"Anybody that kidnaps schoolchildren and goes into the bush, we will be in that bush with him, wherever it is.

"We are not scared of him," he said, adding that security agencies under his watch would pursue kidnappers into their hideouts to ensure the safe rescue of abducted children.

On corruption, he promised to confront the menace decisively.

"We will fight corruption head-on. We want people to stop stealing public money. Public money must be used for public good and for the welfare of the people," he said.

Obi also pledged increased investment in education and healthcare, describing both sectors as critical to national development.

The NDC presidential candidate said his political partnership represented a new approach to governance, anchored on shared responsibility and a commitment to transforming the country.

"We represent a new Nigeria that is possible. We represent a governance that people have not seen in Nigeria before," he said.

He said the engagement was organised to provide residents with an opportunity to ask questions and express their concerns without restrictions.

"The style is to listen to you. You are free to ask any question. No restriction, make any comment. That is why we are here," he said.