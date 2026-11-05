Tanzania Set for COP31 Climate Change Conference in Türkiye

Dodoma — TANZANIA is set to participate in the 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, scheduled to take place in Antalya, Türkiye, from November 9 to 20, 2026.

The participation is part of the country's commitment to international efforts to address climate change through the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, the Kyoto Protocol and the Paris Agreement.

According to information released by the government, Tanzania will use the international platform to advance its climate change priorities and highlight its strategies for building resilience against the impacts of climate change.

The country's participation will be guided by the theme, "Tanzania's Inclusive Climate Change Response for Vision 2050: Building a Resilient, Green and Prosperous Nation."

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The theme reflects Tanzania's ambition to integrate climate change responses into its long-term development agenda, while promoting environmental sustainability, economic resilience and inclusive growth.

COP31 will bring together representatives of governments and other stakeholders to deliberate on global climate challenges and strengthen collective efforts towards addressing climate change.

Tanzania's participation is expected to provide an opportunity to contribute to international climate discussions while advancing its national priorities in climate adaptation, mitigation and sustainable development.