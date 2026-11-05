East Africa: COMESA, Russia Sign Agreement to Expand Trade, Investment Cooperation

The Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) and the Russian government have signed an agreement to strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, agriculture, energy, transport and technology, following high-level engagements at the Third Russia-Africa Summit in Moscow.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on October 28 at the Kremlin by COMESA Secretary General Chileshe Mpundu Kapwepwe and Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The agreement establishes a framework for cooperation in regional economic integration, industrial development and sustainable economic transformation. It also identifies priority areas including food security, mining, transport and logistics, digital transformation, financial cooperation, skills development, health and climate resilience.

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The partnership aligns with COMESA's Medium-Term Strategic Plan for 2026 to 2030 and is intended to create opportunities for stronger regional markets, greater private-sector participation and industrialisation across its member states.

Kapwepwe attended the summit, held from October 27 to 31, as part of a delegation that participated in the Russia-Africa Economic Forum, summit plenary sessions and meetings with Russian and African leaders.

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She also took part in a high-level meeting at the Kremlin involving Russian President Vladimir Putin, African Union leaders and heads of regional integration organisations. Discussions focused on strengthening relations between Russia and African countries and developing economic partnerships.

The summit declaration addressed the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which seeks to expand trade among African countries by reducing barriers to the movement of goods and services.

COMESA said implementing the agreement with Russia would require coordinated technical work, clear priorities and active participation from its member states.

The regional bloc said it expects the partnership to support trade, investment, technology transfer and sustainable development across Eastern and Southern Africa.